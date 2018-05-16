By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Prawn Toast

On Sunday, this product is available for deliveries from 2pm

£ 0.50
Each prawn toast contains
  • Energy495kJ 119kcal
    6%
  • Fat9.2g
    13%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1649kJ / 397kcal

Product Description

  • Prawn toasts topped with prawn, water chestnuts and sesame seeds.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bread, Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (28%), Water Chestnut, Sesame Seed, Dried Egg White, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, White Pepper.

Bread contains: Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Wheat flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sesame Seeds, Wheat, Egg, Crustacean, Gluten

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

15 x 32g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1649kJ / 397kcal495kJ / 119kcal
Fat30.6g9.2g
Saturates2.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate19.5g5.9g
Sugars1.7g0.5g
Fibre2.3g0.7g
Protein9.8g2.9g
Salt0.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

