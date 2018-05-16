Tesco Prawn Toast

- Energy495kJ 119kcal6%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1649kJ / 397kcal
Product Description
- Prawn toasts topped with prawn, water chestnuts and sesame seeds.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Bread, Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (28%), Water Chestnut, Sesame Seed, Dried Egg White, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, White Pepper.
Bread contains: Wheat Flour, Water, Yeast, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Wheat flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Sesame Seeds, Wheat, Egg, Crustacean, Gluten
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Net Contents
15 x 32g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1649kJ / 397kcal
|495kJ / 119kcal
|Fat
|30.6g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|19.5g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|9.8g
|2.9g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
