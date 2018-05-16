Birds Eye Battered Cod Chips & Peas 395G

- Energy2563kJ 611kcal31%
Product Description
- Cod portion formed from pieces of cod fillet, coated in crispy batter, lightly fried, with prefried oven chips and garden peas.
- For more visit birdseye.co.uk
- Cod coated in crispy, golden batter with chips & garden peas
- Our crispy, golden coated cod served with gastro style chips and fresh garden peas, transports you within one bite straight to the seaside, where you'll feel the soft sand between your toes, smell the fresh salty sea air and hear the seagulls call - all without the fear of them pinching your chips!
- One Birds Eye Cod, Chips & Peas meal provides one of your recommended 5 daily portions of fruit and vegetables.
- Forever Food Together
- We are passionate about our sustainability programme to provide you with tasty and nutritious food that is responsibly sourced and prepared - forever.
- 1 of 5 a-day
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 395g
Information
Ingredients
Prefried Chips (52%) (Potato, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose), Peas (19%), Cod (Fish) (13%), Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Breadcrumbs (Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dextrose, Salt), Starch (Potato, Wheat), Flour (Rice, Maize), Salt, Raising Agents (E450, E500)#, Palm Fat, Dextrose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Mustard, Natural Flavourings, Spice Extract, # E450 and E500 are the basic ingredients of Baking Powder, which is used to make the Batter light and crispy
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18ºC or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas Mark 6 35 mins
Preheat the oven.
Carefully cut or peel away the film lid over the fish and chips, keeping the film over the peas compartment intact.
Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Turn fish and chips over halfway through cooking.
Cook until crisp and golden yellow.
Do not overcook.
Follow recommended cooking times.
If preparing smaller quantities, reduce the cooking time.
For fan assisted ovens the cooking time may be reduced by 5 minutes.
Caution: When removing the film after cooking, do so with caution as hot steam may escape.
The tray may soften on heating and will regain rigidity on standing.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do not refreeze after defrosting.
Produce of
Made in the United Kingdom
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 portion
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Name and address
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77
- Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- If writing, please enclose the Best Before End panel.
Net Contents
395g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold 100g provides:
|Per meal (398g) oven baked provides:
|Energy - kJ
|647kJ
|2563kJ
|- kcal
|154kcal
|611kcal
|Fat
|5.9g
|23.0g
|- of which Saturates
|0.6g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|19.0g
|76.0g
|- of which Sugars
|1.6g
|6.5g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|10.0g
|Protein
|5.0g
|20.0g
|Salt
|0.30g
|1.2g
|-
|-
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
