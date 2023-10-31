We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nicorette Cools 2mg Lozenge Nicotine Icy Mint 4x20 Lozenges

Nicorette Cools 2mg Lozenge contains Nicotine. Stop smoking Aid. Requires willpower. Always read the label.Use: This product strength is suitable for those smoking 20 or less cigarettes a day. Nicorette® cools 2mg lozenge is used to relieve/and or prevent withdrawal symptoms and reduce the cravings you get when you try to stop smoking or when cutting down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It provides a safer alternative to smoking for both the individual and those around them.Ideally you should aim to stop smoking. However. Nicorette® cools 2mg lozenge can be used in a number of ways, either to completely replace all your cigarettes, or if you do not feel ready to stop smoking completely, to replace certain cigarettes and therefore help you cut down the number of cigarettes you smoke. It may also help increase your motivation to quit.
Nicorette® Lozenge starts to relieve cravings in 2 minutesFor smokers who smoke 20 cigaretts or fewer per dayDiscreet craving controlHelps cool your cravings to make quitting less of a stressTo help you quit smoking for good

The pack contains 4x20 compressed Lozenges, each containing 2mg Nicotine, Other ingredients are: Core: Mannitol (E421), Xanthan Gum (E415), Winterfresh Flavour, Sodium Carbonate Anhydrous, Sucralose (E955), Acesulfame Potassium (E950), Magnesium Stearate (E470b), Coating, Hypromellose (Methocel E3), Winterfresh Flavour, Titanium Dioxide (E171), Sucralose (E955), Sepifilm Gloss, Acesulfame Potassium (E950), Polysorbate 80, Purified Water

4 x 20 Lozenges

Directions: For adults and children aged 12 years and over. Do not chew or swallow the lozenge. Place the lozenge in your mouth and allow to dissolve. Use 1 lozenge when required, usually 8-12 lozenges per day. Do not use more than 15 lozenges per day. Read the information leaflet carefully before use.You are more likely to quit smoking when using this product with help from your pharmacist, doctor, a trained counsellor or a support programme.Please read the enclosed leaflet for instructions.

12 Years

