Ultradex Oral Rinse 500Ml

Product Description
- Daily Oral Rinse Original
- Periproducts Ltd is a wholly owned subsidiary of Venture Life Group plc
- Developed, used and recommended by dental professionals
- The advanced iQ+ ActiveOxi Technology® within UltraDEX® Daily Oral Rinse is clinically proven to instantly eliminate bad breath compounds (Volatile Sulphur Compounds) for 12 hour fresh breath confidence.
- Rinsing twice a day:
- Eliminates bad breath for 12 hours
- Protects teeth & gums by inhibiting harmful bacteria
- Restores natural teeth whiteness by gently lifting everyday stains
- UltraDEX® is backed by scientific research and clinically proven technology to eliminate bad breath instantly.
- It also protects the teeth and gums by inhibiting harmful bacteria to ensure healthy, daily oral care.
- After extensive clinical research by world-renowned dental experts, UltraDEX® has been developed, used and recommended by dental professionals for over 20 years.
- 12h fresh breath
- Developed and recommended by dental professionals
- Eliminates bad breath instantly
- Protects teeth & gums
- Free from alcohol
- Contains fluoride
- Free from alcohol and chlorhexidine
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Trisodium Phosphate, Sodium Monofluorophosphate, Citric Acid, Sodium Chlorite, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ingredients of Sachet: Polysorbate 20, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aroma, Menthol, Sodium Saccharin, Limonene, Active Ingredients: iQ+ ActiveOxi Technology® powered by stabilised Chlorine Dioxide and Sodium Monofluorophosphate. Contains Sodium Monofluorophosphate (230 ppm Fluoride)
Storage
Do not store in direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- UltraDEX® in unflavored.
- To experience a mint flavour, simply add the contents of the enclosed sachet to the entire bottle, and shake before each use.
- Directions for use:
- Use 15ml (3x5ml teaspoonfuls) both morning and night, either before or after brushing. Rinse for 30 seconds and do not swallow. Do not rinse around the mouth with water after use.
Warnings
- Caution:
- Do not swallow. If used, the sachet must be added to the full bottle of rinse and mixed well before use. Keep sachet out of reach of children. Not suitable for children under 6 years and under.
- Do not use if cellophane wrap has been tampered with.
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Periproducts Ltd,
- Venture House,
- 2 Arlington Square,
- Bracknell,
- Berkshire,
- RG12 1WA,
Return to
- United Kingdom.
- www.ultradex.co.uk
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Safety information
Caution: Do not swallow. If used, the sachet must be added to the full bottle of rinse and mixed well before use. Keep sachet out of reach of children. Not suitable for children under 6 years and under. Do not use if cellophane wrap has been tampered with.
