Product Description
- Concentrated Chicken Gravy
- A roast dinner wouldn’t be the same without homemade gravy. Now you can enjoy rich gravy– all in a fraction of the time. With quality ingredients and slowly simmered meat juices, the authentic flavours of Knorr Gravy Pot Chicken 4 x 28g are perfect with all your poultry dishes.
- Your family is sure to love the flavour of our Chicken Gravy Pots. On top of tasting delicious, our chicken gravy is quick and easy to prepare. Simply tip a gravy pot into a saucepan of warm water and slowly bring to the boil whilst stirring constantly- ready in minutes! They are also free from artificial colours, artificial preservatives and added MSG, making them an excellent choice for creating a family-favourite meal.
- Use our gravy pot to create a mouth-watering accompaniment to your main dish. Simply prepare Knorr Gravy Pot and add your favourite meat and vegetables to make a dinner your family is sure to love. You can find great recipes to spruce up your gravy from Knorr with flavours like White Wine, Thyme and Sage - simply place the Knorr Gravy Pot Chicken in a saucepan with white wine, water and herbs, bring to the boil slowly and simmer. The white wine and herbs make for a delicious take on a traditional chicken gravy. Discover more quick and delicious dinner ideas at Knorr.co.uk, where there are hundreds of recipes to help you find dinner inspiration.
- We also have Beef Gravy Pot and Onion Gravy Pot so there is sure to be a flavour everyone in the family will love. Discover more of our range including Stock Pots and Cubes at www.knorr.com/uk
- At Knorr, we believe that good food matters and everyday meals can be just as magical as special occasions. We source high-quality ingredients to create delicious stocks, gravies, soups and seasonings enjoyed by families across the world.
- Knorr Chicken Gravy Pot 4 x 28g is a rich, flavoursome gravy containing quality ingredients and meat juices, that make it the perfect accompaniment for all your white meat dishes
- Our Chicken Gravy Pot is slowly simmered to recreate the authentic flavour of homemade gravy, in minutes
- Free from artificial colours and artificial preservatives
- No added MSG
- Enjoy generously over juicy roast chicken and perfectly cooked seasonal vegetables
- Simply tip a Knorr Chicken Gravy Pot into a saucepan of warm water and slowly bring to the boil, stirring constantly, A single gravy pot makes 280ml gravy, Serves 4
- Pack size: 112g
Information
Ingredients
Chicken stock (water, chicken extract) (42%), corn starch, salt, sugar, flavourings (contain WHEAT and BARLEY), chicken fat (2.5%), yeast extract, caramel syrup, gelling agents (xanthan gum, locust bean gum, gellan gum), chicken (0.7%), maltodextrin, pepper, rosemary
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.Once opened store in refrigerator and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Italy
Preparation and Usage
- Place 280ml of warm but not boiling water or meat juice into a small saucepan
- Add one Gravy Pot and whisk over a medium heat until dissolved.
- Once dissolved, keep whisking and increase heat to bring to the boil. Let it boil for 1 minute - ready
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Knorr,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Unilever Ireland,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Knorr,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Knorr.co.uk
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
112g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Prepared
|Per 100ml Prepared
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per Serving Prepared
|Energy (kJ)
|70 kJ
|80 kJ
|790 kJ
|55 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|15 kcal
|20 kcal
|190 kcal
|15 kcal
|Fat (g)
|0.3 g
|0.4 g
|3.5 g
|0.3 g
|of which saturates (g)
|0.1 g
|0.1 g
|1 g
|0.1 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|3 g
|3.5 g
|33 g
|2.5 g
|of which sugars (g)
|0.8 g
|0.9 g
|9 g
|0.6 g
|Fibre (g)
|0.1 g
|0.1 g
|1 g
|0.1 g
|Protein (g)
|0.5 g
|0.5 g
|5 g
|0.4 g
|Salt (g)
|1.2 g
|1.4 g
|13 g
|0.98 g
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1 portion = 77 g. ( Pack contains 16 portions )
|-
|-
|-
|-
