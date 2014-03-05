Centrum Women 30'S
Product Description
- Multimineral Food Supplement
- Complete daily multivitamin specifically tailored for women's nutritional needs
- Why choose Centrum Women?
- From the World's No. 1 Multivitamin†
- More than 35 years of nutritional science expertise
- Tested to high quality standards
- Improved with our highest levels of vitamin D and an easy to swallow tablet
- Complete multivitamin with 24 essential nutrients tailored for women under 50
- Free from gluten, lactose, nuts and wheat
- † Based on worldwide sales of the Centrum range
- Women's Nutritional Support - A tailored blend of nutrients for the specific needs of women.
Information
Ingredients
Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid (Dicalcium Phosphate), Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Oxide, Bulking Agents: E 460, E 464, E 1200, L-Ascorbic Acid, Anticaking Agents: E 468, E 551, E 553b, Ferrous Fumarate, DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Nicotinamide, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Manganese Sulphate, Zinc Oxide, Emulsifier: E 470b, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Gelatine, Thiamin Mononitrate, Beta-Carotene, Vegetable Oil (Coconut & Palm Kernel), Cupric Sulphate, Retinyl Acetate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Chromium (III) Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, D-Biotin, Antioxidant: E 321, Phylloquinone, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin, Colours: E 171, E 120, E 133
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place below 25ºC.Always replace the lid after use. For best before date, see side of carton.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- Take one tablet daily with water, preferably with food. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.
- Suitable for adult women under 50.
Warnings
- A healthy lifestyle and a varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
- If taking other supplements, please read the label as they may contain the same ingredients.
- This product is not suitable for pregnant or breastfeeding women.
- Product contains iron which can be harmful to children if taken in large doses.
- The container inside this pack is sealed for your safety. Do not use if the foil is broken.
- Store out of sight and reach of young children.
Name and address
- UK: Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd.,
- Walton Oaks,
- Surrey,
- KT20 7NS.
- IRL: Pfizer Healthcare Ireland,
- Citywest,
Return to
Net Contents
30 x Tablets
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Each tablet contains Quantity
|% EU NRV
|Vitamin A (RE)
|667 µg
|83 %
|Vitamin E (α-TE)
|16 mg
|133 %
|Vitamin K
|24.5 µg
|100 %
|Vitamin C
|80 mg
|33 %
|Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)
|1.32 mg
|120 %
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|2.1 mg
|150 %
|Vitamin B6
|2.1 mg
|150 %
|Vitamin B12
|3 µg
|120 %
|Vitamin D
|10 µg
|200 %
|Biotin
|62.5 µg
|125 %
|Folic Acid
|300 µg
|150 %
|Niacin (NE)
|16 mg
|100 %
|Pantothenic Acid
|7.5 mg
|125 %
|Calcium
|320 mg
|40 %
|Phosphorus
|105 mg
|15 %
|Magnesium
|100 mg
|27 %
|Iron
|10 mg
|71 %
|Iodine
|100 µg
|67 %
|Copper
|500 µg
|50 %
|Manganese
|2 mg
|100 %
|Chromium
|40 µg
|100 %
|Molybdenum
|50 µg
|100 %
|Selenium
|30 µg
|55 %
|Zinc
|5 mg
|50 %
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Safety information
