Centrum Men 30'S

Centrum Men 30'S
Product Description

  • Multimineral Food Supplement
  • For more information, visit www.centrum.co.uk or centrum.ie
  • Complete daily multivitami specifically tailored for men's nutritional needs
  • Why choose Centrum Men?
  • From the World's No. 1 Multivitamin†
  • More than 35 years of nutritional science expertise
  • Tested to high quality standards
  • Improved with higher levels of vitamin D and an easy to swallow tablet
  • Complete multivitamin with 24 essentials nutrients tailored for men under 50
  • Free from gluten, lactose, nuts and wheat
  • †Based on worldwide sales of the Centrum range
  • Men's Nutritional Support - A tailored of nutrients for the specific needs of men.
  • Energy Release - Contains 15 nutrients that support the release of energy from food including vitamin B12, B6 and iron.
  • Immunity Support - Vitamin C to support the normal function of the immune system.
  • Muscle Function - Calcium, magnesium and vitamin D contribute to muscle function.
  • Cognitive Function - Iron contributes to normal cognitive function.
  • Improved, more vitamin D!
  • Muscle function
Information

Ingredients

Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid (Dicalcium Phosphate), Magnesium Oxide, Calcium Carbonate, Bulking Agents: E 460, E 464, E 1200, L-Ascorbic Acid: DL-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate, Anticaking Agents: E 468, E 551, E 553b, Nicotinamide, Ferrous Fumarate, Calcium D-Pantothenate, Zinc Oxide, Manganese Sulphate, Emulsifier: E 470b, Gelatine, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Beta-Carotene, Vegetable Oil (Coconut & Palm Kernel), Cupric Sulphate, Retinyl Acetate, Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid, Chromium (III) Chloride, Sodium Molybdate, Potassium Iodide, Sodium Selenate, D-Biotin, Antioxidant: E 321, Phylloquinone, Cholecalciferol, Cyanocobalamin, Colours: E 171, E 132

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Lactose, Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place below 25 °C.For best before date, see side of carton. Always replace the lid after use.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use:
  • Take one tablet daily with water, preferably with food. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

Warnings

  • A healthy lifestyle and a varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle.
  • If taking other supplements, please read the labels as they may contain the same ingredients.
  • Suitable for adult men under 50.
  • Product contains iron which can be harmful to children if taken in large doses.
  • The container inside this pack is sealed for your safety. Do not use if the foil is broken.
  • Store out of sight and reach of young children.

Name and address

  • UK:
  • Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd.,
  • Walton Oaks,
  • Surrey,
  • KT20 7NS.
  • IRL:

Return to

  • IRL:
  • Pfizer Healthcare Ireland.,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Lower age limit

50 Years

Upper age limit

50 Years

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesEach tablet contains Quantity% EU NRV
Vitamin A (RE)800 µg100 %
Vitamin E (α-TE)24 mg200 %
Vitamin C 80 mg100 %
Vitamin K 30 µg40 %
Vitamin B1 (Thiamin)1.8 mg164 %
Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)2.1 mg150 %
Vitamin B6 2.1 mg150 %
Vitamin B12 3 µg120 %
Vitamin D 10 µg200 %
Biotin 62.5 µg125 %
Folic Acid 200 µg100 %
Niacin (NE)20 mg125 %
Pantothenic acid 7.5 mg125 %
Calcium 200 mg25 %
Phosphorus 105 mg15 %
Magnesium 120 mg32 %
Iron 3.75 mg27 %
Iodine 100 µg67 %
Copper 500 mg50 %
Manganese 2 mg100 %
Chromium 40 µg100 %
Molybdenum 50 µg100 %
Selenium 30 µg55 %
Zinc 5 mg50 %
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

A healthy lifestyle and a varied and balanced diet are important. This product should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet and healthy lifestyle. If taking other supplements, please read the labels as they may contain the same ingredients. Suitable for adult men under 50. Product contains iron which can be harmful to children if taken in large doses. The container inside this pack is sealed for your safety. Do not use if the foil is broken. Store out of sight and reach of young children.

