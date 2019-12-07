By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn Cocktail Sausages 180G

4.5(6)
Per 4 Sausages
  • Energy558kJ 134kcal
    7%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.76g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 872kJ/209kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour mini sausages, made with mycoprotein
  • Recommended netmums
  • In a poll of 100 Netmums users, 98% would recommend Quorn Cocktail Sausages to a friend or family
  • Proudly meat free
  • Appetisingly easy
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 180g
  • High in protein
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Mycoprotein (29%), Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Textured Wheat Protein (Wheat Flour, Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Onion, Rusk (Wheat Flour, Salt), Seasoning (Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Spice Extracts (Coriander, Pepper, Nutmeg), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Casing (Stabiliser: Sodium Alginate; Cellulose, Modified Starch), Natural Flavouring, Milk Proteins, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Roasted Barley Malt Extract

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn® products, which contain Mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use by the date shown on front of pack. Once opened, eat within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Ready to eat. If you choose to cook them, simply remove all packaging. Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Brush with a little oil. Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf for 8 minutes. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

2-3 Servings

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer. services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:Per 4 Sausages:
Energy 872kJ/209kcal558kJ/134kcal
Fat 12g7.6g
of which saturates 0.9g0.6g
Carbohydrate 10g6.6g
of which sugars 0.9g0.6g
Fibre 5.0g3.2g
Protein 13g8.3g
Salt 1.3g0.76g

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy, but ...

4 stars

These are very addictive and great fo veggies, but if ou look at the ingredients they are very high in salt!

Soo nice

5 stars

Strange taste at first but very nice and highly addictive, once you have one you want more! Very nice.

Something has changed

3 stars

I have bought these cocktail sausages for years but last week they seemed different and the grandchildren wouldn't eat them. They certainly taste different. I believe they were taken off for a few weeks and maybe they have been given a new recipe. They are also in a different shaped container. So sadly I will no longer be buying them but we will continue to buy the big quorn sausages which still taste the same.

Delicious

5 stars

Perfect for vegetarian buffets and packed lunches.

I'm no vegetarian, but these are better than meat!

5 stars

I'm not a vegetarian, I would normally eat and buy meat products, but these Quorn sausages taste far better than regular cheap cocktail sausages, and aren't particularly more expensive. Whilst at the same time being healthier, more environmentally friendly etc etc. What's not to love? If you're a meat-eater and are put off by the general view of vegetarian alternatives being bad, definitely give these a try!

Very tasty - they beat non-veggie!

4 stars

Very tasty - they beat non-veggie!

