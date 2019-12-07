Quorn Cocktail Sausages 180G

Yummy, but ...
These are very addictive and great fo veggies, but if ou look at the ingredients they are very high in salt!
Soo nice
Strange taste at first but very nice and highly addictive, once you have one you want more! Very nice.
Something has changed
I have bought these cocktail sausages for years but last week they seemed different and the grandchildren wouldn't eat them. They certainly taste different. I believe they were taken off for a few weeks and maybe they have been given a new recipe. They are also in a different shaped container. So sadly I will no longer be buying them but we will continue to buy the big quorn sausages which still taste the same.
Delicious
Perfect for vegetarian buffets and packed lunches.
I'm no vegetarian, but these are better than meat!
I'm not a vegetarian, I would normally eat and buy meat products, but these Quorn sausages taste far better than regular cheap cocktail sausages, and aren't particularly more expensive. Whilst at the same time being healthier, more environmentally friendly etc etc. What's not to love? If you're a meat-eater and are put off by the general view of vegetarian alternatives being bad, definitely give these a try!
Very tasty - they beat non-veggie!
Very tasty - they beat non-veggie!