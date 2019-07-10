Tesco British Pork Sausage Meat 375G

Disappointing
Bought to make sausage rolls but it was tasteless. Will not buy again.
loved this sausage meat really tasty made asausage
loved this sausage meat really tasty made asausage tart lovely will be buying more of this
INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Parsley, Dextrose (Sulphites), Emulsifiers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract (Sulphites), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170C/Gas 5 40-45 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Leave to rest for 5 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (65g**)
|Energy
|1069kJ / 257kcal
|695kJ / 167kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|5.8g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|9.1g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|13.8g
|9.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, 375g pack typically weighs 325g..
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
