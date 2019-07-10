By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Pork Sausage Meat 375G

Tesco British Pork Sausage Meat 375G
Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From trusted British farms. Working with selected farmers that we trust, to ensure high welfare standards and consistent quality. We select only the best cuts of pork for our sausage meat to give a succulent and tender eat.
  • Simply prepared and lightly seasoned for a full flavour
  • British pork
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Parsley, Dextrose (Sulphites), Emulsifiers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Yeast Extract (Sulphites), Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), White Pepper, Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Nutmeg Extract, Mace Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
190°C/Fan 170C/Gas 5 40-45 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 40-45 minutes. Leave to rest for 5 minutes.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
  • Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (65g**)
Energy1069kJ / 257kcal695kJ / 167kcal
Fat18.2g11.8g
Saturates5.8g3.8g
Carbohydrate9.1g5.9g
Sugars1.1g0.7g
Fibre1.1g0.7g
Protein13.8g9.0g
Salt1.1g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
When cooked according to instructions, 375g pack typically weighs 325g..--

Disappointing

2 stars

Bought to make sausage rolls but it was tasteless. Will not buy again.

loved this sausage meat really tasty made asausage

5 stars

loved this sausage meat really tasty made asausage tart lovely will be buying more of this

