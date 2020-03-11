Garnier Olia 5.3 Golden Brown Permanent Hair Dye

Fantastic!
Easy, simple, drip free home colour. Natural tones. Stubborn grey covered. My new hair colour. I love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great coverage
I love the colour and the coverage of my grey is amazing. Left my hair silky smooth too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great colour
This gave me a great colour and made hair feel in great condition [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good but not for greys
I have naturally dark brown hair, but I have a lot of grey along my hairline, so maybe this colour is too light that it didn't do much in covering my greys, it just made them a light brownish-blonde colour. Overall, it made my hair nice and soft, but I'll try a darker colour next time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does the job
Nice colour, shiny , did the job for me, would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Covers greys fantastic
It's my new favourite hair colour. Really happy with the result [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Brilliant
Easy to use and washes out after dying super quick unlike some other dyes where your stuck under the shower for an age [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to apply
Lovely end results,hair feeling soft and silky,looks natural colour on my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
Easy to use good coverage my hair is nice and soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
perfect cover with shine
Easy to use, takes well, good coverage and excellent results [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]