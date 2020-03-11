By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Olia 5.3 Golden Brown Permanent Hair Dye

Product Description

  • Maximum colour performance
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Improves the visible quality of hair
  • At Garnier, we know that oil can do much more than just condition your hair. When concentrated at the heart of the Olia permanent hair dye formula, oil maximises the colour result.
  • Garnier Olia permanent hair dye is a 60% oil-powered formula, with natural flower oils and ammonia free for a pleasant scent. Our hair dye visibly improves the quality of hair, for better shine and 35% smoother hair**. Olia home hair colour will also provide maximum colour performance for lavish, vivid and long-lasting colour. Plus, a unique sensorial application and optimal scalp comfort with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream.
  • ** Instrumental test vs before and after colouration.
  • Discover #TheOliaEffect
  • Our Olia consumers share their true love for the brand and the story behind their hair colour. Discover all of our Olia stories at: http://www.garnier.co.uk/hair-colour/beauty/garnier/olia/real-women
  • Hair colour result: Maximum colour performance, for a long-lasting result. On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier Color Match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent Hair Dye
  • No Ammonia for a pleasant smell
  • 60% oil powered hair colour
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Maximum colour performance
  • Visibly improves the quality of hair
  • Pleasant and easy application with optimal scalp comfort

Information

Ingredients

1126140 - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Steareth-20, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Polysorbate 21, Steareth-2, p-Aminophenol, m-Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Polyquaternium-67, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, 2-Methylresorcinol, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Resorcinol, Passiflora Incarnata / Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190276 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Steareth-20, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycerin, 1119728 A - Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply?
  • Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants products.
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

37 Reviews

Fantastic!

5 stars

Easy, simple, drip free home colour. Natural tones. Stubborn grey covered. My new hair colour. I love it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great coverage

5 stars

I love the colour and the coverage of my grey is amazing. Left my hair silky smooth too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour

4 stars

This gave me a great colour and made hair feel in great condition [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good but not for greys

4 stars

I have naturally dark brown hair, but I have a lot of grey along my hairline, so maybe this colour is too light that it didn't do much in covering my greys, it just made them a light brownish-blonde colour. Overall, it made my hair nice and soft, but I'll try a darker colour next time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job

5 stars

Nice colour, shiny , did the job for me, would recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Covers greys fantastic

5 stars

It's my new favourite hair colour. Really happy with the result [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Brilliant

5 stars

Easy to use and washes out after dying super quick unlike some other dyes where your stuck under the shower for an age [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to apply

4 stars

Lovely end results,hair feeling soft and silky,looks natural colour on my hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

Easy to use good coverage my hair is nice and soft [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

perfect cover with shine

5 stars

Easy to use, takes well, good coverage and excellent results [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

