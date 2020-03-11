Garnier Olia 5.0 Brown Permanent Hair Dye

Conditioning hair dye
Most amazing hair dye. Love this hair dye so much as it was very conditioning for my fine hair. The natural oils in this hair dye also gave my hair an added shine and made my hair feel smooth and silky [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Awesome
Love this dye. It really covers all greys and left my hair feeling freshly cut and shiny. Normally dyes ruin your hair condition but this wonderful product left my hair shiny and stronger. Loved it so so much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hair is full of vibrant colour
I have tried many hair colours but nothing got my attention as much as this product. The lovely scent upon application, no nasty ammonia smell, enough colour to cover my whole hair from root till ends, exquisite hair treatment that lasts for few weeks and that outstanding shine kept everyone talking around me. I will definitely re-purchase it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love olia dyes
I love the olia range. You forget you’re using drugstore and it feels like a higher end brand. Great dye, easy to use. Nice bits included in the kit that make it feel more expensive like nicer gloves and conditioner tubes. Great dye. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Superb range of colours
Well I've tried numerous shades in this range and haven't been disappointed with the results of any of them. However this colour is nearest to my natural shade and my favourite. Its very easy to use, simple instructions. The only negative thing I would say, I can't understand why the developer cream isn't already in the empty applicator bottle. It seems a waste of packaging. I love the black gloves, nice touch, I can never see why they're usually transparent. Also they're a good size. My hair was soft and shiny and in great condition afterwards. Really nice even colour too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful coverage
Used this product about a week ago. Covered my previously coloured blonde hair, lovely coverage and deep colour. The only downside I have discovered is it washed out a bit for a permanent colour and found that the previous blonde colour showed through but quite like the effect of the colour combo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Natural
I had the chance to try a new type of hair dye for review purposes and I was very happy with the results. My hair looks colour looks natural as well as glossy/ well conditioned! I feel as thought my head has had a new lease of life. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Olia Brown
It's the first time i used Olia, it was easy to apply and you get a lot of product so even if you had long hair i think one bottle would be enough, covered my greys and made my hair glossy and sleek, might give one of the chocolate ones a go next time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great colour
This product was perfect to cover my roots and grey hairs which have started to come through. Really easy to apply and gives great coverage. Leaves hair a really nice colour and very shiny and healthy looking [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hair is unbelievably shiny
I bought this product 4 weeks ago, I found it very easy to use and no mess, it covered every single grey hair and the shine is amazing even 4 weeks later, iv not had it looking this good for a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]