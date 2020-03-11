By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Olia 5.0 Brown Permanent Hair Dye

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Maximum colour performance
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Improves the visible quality of hair
  • At Garnier, we know that oil can do much more than just condition your hair. When concentrated at the heart of the Olia permanent hair dye formula, oil maximises the colour result.
  • Garnier Olia permanent hair dye is a 60% oil-powered formula, with natural flower oils and ammonia free for a pleasant scent. Our hair dye visibly improves the quality of hair, for better shine and 35% smoother hair**. Olia home hair colour will also provide maximum colour performance for lavish, vivid and long-lasting colour. Plus, a unique sensorial application and optimal scalp comfort with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream.
  • ** Instrumental test vs before and after colouration.
  • Discover #TheOliaEffect
  • Our Olia consumers share their true love for the brand and the story behind their hair colour. Discover all of our Olia stories at: http://www.garnier.co.uk/hair-colour/beauty/garnier/olia/real-women
  • Hair colour result: Maximum colour performance, for a long-lasting result. On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier Color Match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent Hair Dye
  • No Ammonia for a pleasant smell
  • 60% oil powered hair colour
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Maximum colour performance
  • Visibly improves the quality of hair
  • Pleasant and easy application with optimal scalp comfort

Information

Ingredients

1126082 - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Steareth-20, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Polysorbate 21, Steareth-2, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Polyquaternium-67, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Resorcinol, Passiflora Incarnata / Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190276 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Steareth-20, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycerin, 1119728 A - Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply?
  • Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants products.
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Conditioning hair dye

5 stars

Most amazing hair dye. Love this hair dye so much as it was very conditioning for my fine hair. The natural oils in this hair dye also gave my hair an added shine and made my hair feel smooth and silky [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Awesome

5 stars

Love this dye. It really covers all greys and left my hair feeling freshly cut and shiny. Normally dyes ruin your hair condition but this wonderful product left my hair shiny and stronger. Loved it so so much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair is full of vibrant colour

5 stars

I have tried many hair colours but nothing got my attention as much as this product. The lovely scent upon application, no nasty ammonia smell, enough colour to cover my whole hair from root till ends, exquisite hair treatment that lasts for few weeks and that outstanding shine kept everyone talking around me. I will definitely re-purchase it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love olia dyes

5 stars

I love the olia range. You forget you’re using drugstore and it feels like a higher end brand. Great dye, easy to use. Nice bits included in the kit that make it feel more expensive like nicer gloves and conditioner tubes. Great dye. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Superb range of colours

4 stars

Well I've tried numerous shades in this range and haven't been disappointed with the results of any of them. However this colour is nearest to my natural shade and my favourite. Its very easy to use, simple instructions. The only negative thing I would say, I can't understand why the developer cream isn't already in the empty applicator bottle. It seems a waste of packaging. I love the black gloves, nice touch, I can never see why they're usually transparent. Also they're a good size. My hair was soft and shiny and in great condition afterwards. Really nice even colour too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful coverage

4 stars

Used this product about a week ago. Covered my previously coloured blonde hair, lovely coverage and deep colour. The only downside I have discovered is it washed out a bit for a permanent colour and found that the previous blonde colour showed through but quite like the effect of the colour combo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Natural

5 stars

I had the chance to try a new type of hair dye for review purposes and I was very happy with the results. My hair looks colour looks natural as well as glossy/ well conditioned! I feel as thought my head has had a new lease of life. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Olia Brown

5 stars

It's the first time i used Olia, it was easy to apply and you get a lot of product so even if you had long hair i think one bottle would be enough, covered my greys and made my hair glossy and sleek, might give one of the chocolate ones a go next time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour

5 stars

This product was perfect to cover my roots and grey hairs which have started to come through. Really easy to apply and gives great coverage. Leaves hair a really nice colour and very shiny and healthy looking [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair is unbelievably shiny

5 stars

I bought this product 4 weeks ago, I found it very easy to use and no mess, it covered every single grey hair and the shine is amazing even 4 weeks later, iv not had it looking this good for a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

