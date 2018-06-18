By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Olia 10 Very Light Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(46)Write a review
  • At Garnier, we know that oil can do much more than just condition your hair. When concentrated at the heart of the Olia permanent hair dye formula, oil maximises the colour result.
  • Garnier Olia permanent hair dye is a 60% oil-powered formula, with natural flower oils and ammonia free for a pleasant scent. Our hair dye visibly improves the quality of hair, for better shine and 35% smoother hair**. Olia home hair colour will also provide maximum colour performance for lavish, vivid and long-lasting colour. Plus, a unique sensorial application and optimal scalp comfort with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream.
  • ** Instrumental test vs before and after colouration.
  • Discover #TheOliaEffect
  • Our Olia consumers share their true love for the brand and the story behind their hair colour. Discover all of our Olia stories at: http://www.garnier.co.uk/hair-colour/beauty/garnier/olia/real-women
  • Hair colour result: Maximum colour performance, for a long-lasting result. On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier Color Match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Permanent Hair Dye
  • No Ammonia for a pleasant smell
  • 60% oil powered hair colour
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Maximum colour performance
  • Visibly improves the quality of hair
  • Pleasant and easy application with optimal scalp comfort

1114976 - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Steareth-20, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Polysorbate 21, Steareth-2, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Thioglycerin, Polyquaternium-67, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, 2-Methylresorcinol, Passiflora Incarnata / Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, Resorcinol, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance, 1188730 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Steareth-20, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycerin, 1119728 A - Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

  • How to Apply?
  • Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants products.
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

lovely and caing

5 stars

blended in my roots perfectly, good 'lift' and gentle on hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair colour

5 stars

The colour was not yellowish it was a nice blonde I coloured my hair myself and it was so easy to apply very happy with whole experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

5 stars

I tried it on my light brown hairs, the result is great, no strong smell and no any reaction to my head skin. Does its job :) Recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

This is a really nice hair dye. It is a lovely colour and has left my hair in a good condition. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely

5 stars

I love this hair colour. When applying it is creamy and smells much better than anything else I have tried. The result is a lovely colour and brilliantly conditioned hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blondie

4 stars

Loved the creamy solution, but applied with brush rather than applicator. No strong odour and easy to apply. My hair is very fine and short so therefore only used half the amount mixed so had to waste quite a lot. Why don't manufacturers do half quantity packs. It would make more sense, but yes it was very good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No great

2 stars

Left on for the recommended about of time but the colour didn't seem to take and was more gingery than blonde on close inspection, otherwise no noticeable change [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very light blonde

3 stars

Not overly happy as didn’t make my hair any lighter than the 9 does! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Olia hair colour

5 stars

Was really good to use and left hair very soft. First time I've used it and would be using it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very blonde

5 stars

My hair feels super soft and looks amazing with a beautiful shine, would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

