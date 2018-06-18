Garnier Olia 10 Very Light Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

lovely and caing
blended in my roots perfectly, good 'lift' and gentle on hair [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Hair colour
The colour was not yellowish it was a nice blonde I coloured my hair myself and it was so easy to apply very happy with whole experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product!
I tried it on my light brown hairs, the result is great, no strong smell and no any reaction to my head skin. Does its job :) Recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
This is a really nice hair dye. It is a lovely colour and has left my hair in a good condition. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely
I love this hair colour. When applying it is creamy and smells much better than anything else I have tried. The result is a lovely colour and brilliantly conditioned hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Blondie
Loved the creamy solution, but applied with brush rather than applicator. No strong odour and easy to apply. My hair is very fine and short so therefore only used half the amount mixed so had to waste quite a lot. Why don't manufacturers do half quantity packs. It would make more sense, but yes it was very good [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No great
Left on for the recommended about of time but the colour didn't seem to take and was more gingery than blonde on close inspection, otherwise no noticeable change [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very light blonde
Not overly happy as didn’t make my hair any lighter than the 9 does! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Olia hair colour
Was really good to use and left hair very soft. First time I've used it and would be using it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very blonde
My hair feels super soft and looks amazing with a beautiful shine, would highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]