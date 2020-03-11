By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Olia 9.0 Light Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(75)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Olia 9.0 Light Blonde Permanent Hair Dye
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Maximum colour performance
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Improves the visible quality of hair
  • At Garnier, we know that oil can do much more than just condition your hair. When concentrated at the heart of the Olia permanent hair dye formula, oil maximises the colour result.
  • Garnier Olia permanent hair dye is a 60% oil-powered formula, with natural flower oils and ammonia free for a pleasant smell. Our hair dye visibly improves the quality of hair, for better shine and 35% smoother hair**. Olia home hair colour will also provide maximum colour performance for lavish, vivid and long-lasting colour. Plus, a unique sensorial application and optimal scalp comfort with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream.
  • ** Instrumental test vs before and after colouration.
  • Discover #TheOliaEffect
  • Our Olia consumers share their true love for the brand and the story behind their hair colour. Discover all of our Olia stories at: http://www.garnier.co.uk/hair-colour/beauty/garnier/olia/real-women
  • Hair colour result: Maximum colour performance, for a long-lasting result. On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier Color Match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Permanent Hair Dye
  • No Ammonia for a pleasant smell
  • 60% oil powered hair colour
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Maximum colour performance
  • Visibly improves the quality of hair
  • Pleasant and easy application with optimal scalp comfort

Information

Ingredients

1114975 - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Steareth-20, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Polysorbate 21, Steareth-2, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, p-Aminophenol, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Thioglycerin, Polyquaternium-67, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Resorcinol, Passiflora Incarnata / Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance, 1188730 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Steareth-20, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycerin, 1119728 A - Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply?
  • Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants products.
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

75 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Highly recommend

5 stars

Highly recommend this product it is just a fantastic colour all my friends and family love it some have even went and bought it it also contains a brilliant conditioner in pack wish I could buy it separate it is a brilliant product to hope this happens soon once again I recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best to get back to natural colour

5 stars

I've been looking a hair dye close to my natural colour when I want to go back to it and this is best one I've found. I'm a natural blonde and sometimes i lighten it and then I try to get back to my natural colour. It's such a lovely colour and doesn't smell horrid. Non drip too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

5 stars

I gave this to my Daughter in Law to use as I had recently used another so this review is from her.It was so easy to use, just squeeze two tubes into the bottle, shake for 30 seconds and apply making sure to do roots first. Gloves are also supplied although these were a little tight but I normally find that to be true with most of them. The conditioner smelt lovely and left my hair feeling so soft and smooth and smelling fresh and clean. The colour was amazing, one of the best I've had, it's so bright without being brassy and looks very professionally done. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great stuff

5 stars

I use this on my mum and I was amazed at the smell. It didn’t feel like I was dying hair. The colour cover greys effectively and left the hair looking healthy after using it on my mum I’m definitely going to be getting some. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

LOVELY & CREAMY!

4 stars

This mixed together lovely & had a great CREAMY texture which was easy to apply. Was plenty for my shoulder length hair in pack, some other brands have barely enough! Colour was good & covered my greys well. Only criticism is it left my hair feeling a bit dry on colouring but when I washed it a couple of days later it was fine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Better for lighter hair

4 stars

Instructions were easy to follow only thing that would be better is the how many kits to use to be on back of box not instruction. Covered well gave a Caramel look to hair as had previous colour on. Great if already a light colour as will enhance it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moisturising formula

5 stars

Always find garnier hair dyes super easy to apply, loved the colour & formula off the product. Made my previous dull hair colour a lovely blonde shade, will be defintely buying this product again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour

5 stars

I got this about a month ago. I was quite unsure as I havent used this colour before. However, I didnt have to worry as it worked out perfectly with a lovely colour and and even better shine left. The colourant left my hair in really good condition also [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair looked amazing

4 stars

People are always complementing me about my hair colour and asking if I had it done at a salon and are shocked when I tell them that I done it myself and always recommend them garnier as the dye doesn’t dry my hair out which dyes always do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely shine

5 stars

As soon as I put the colourant into the developer I could see that this was a far superior colour than the one I usually use. There was no smell and went on really easy without dripping. The aftercare conditioner felt expensive and left my hair feeling really moisturised and my hair was bouncy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

