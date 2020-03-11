Garnier Olia 9.0 Light Blonde Permanent Hair Dye

Highly recommend 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 6th September 2019 Highly recommend this product it is just a fantastic colour all my friends and family love it some have even went and bought it it also contains a brilliant conditioner in pack wish I could buy it separate it is a brilliant product to hope this happens soon once again I recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best to get back to natural colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 30th August 2019 I've been looking a hair dye close to my natural colour when I want to go back to it and this is best one I've found. I'm a natural blonde and sometimes i lighten it and then I try to get back to my natural colour. It's such a lovely colour and doesn't smell horrid. Non drip too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 26th August 2019 I gave this to my Daughter in Law to use as I had recently used another so this review is from her.It was so easy to use, just squeeze two tubes into the bottle, shake for 30 seconds and apply making sure to do roots first. Gloves are also supplied although these were a little tight but I normally find that to be true with most of them. The conditioner smelt lovely and left my hair feeling so soft and smooth and smelling fresh and clean. The colour was amazing, one of the best I've had, it's so bright without being brassy and looks very professionally done. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great stuff 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 26th August 2019 I use this on my mum and I was amazed at the smell. It didn’t feel like I was dying hair. The colour cover greys effectively and left the hair looking healthy after using it on my mum I’m definitely going to be getting some. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

LOVELY & CREAMY! 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 24th August 2019 This mixed together lovely & had a great CREAMY texture which was easy to apply. Was plenty for my shoulder length hair in pack, some other brands have barely enough! Colour was good & covered my greys well. Only criticism is it left my hair feeling a bit dry on colouring but when I washed it a couple of days later it was fine [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Better for lighter hair 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 24th August 2019 Instructions were easy to follow only thing that would be better is the how many kits to use to be on back of box not instruction. Covered well gave a Caramel look to hair as had previous colour on. Great if already a light colour as will enhance it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Moisturising formula 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 23rd August 2019 Always find garnier hair dyes super easy to apply, loved the colour & formula off the product. Made my previous dull hair colour a lovely blonde shade, will be defintely buying this product again in the future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 23rd August 2019 I got this about a month ago. I was quite unsure as I havent used this colour before. However, I didnt have to worry as it worked out perfectly with a lovely colour and and even better shine left. The colourant left my hair in really good condition also [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hair looked amazing 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 23rd August 2019 People are always complementing me about my hair colour and asking if I had it done at a salon and are shocked when I tell them that I done it myself and always recommend them garnier as the dye doesn’t dry my hair out which dyes always do [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]