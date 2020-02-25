By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Classic Gel Pens Black 6 Pack

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Classic Gel Pens Black 6 Pack
£ 2.00
£0.33/each

Product Description

  • 6x black gel pens with a bullet nib
  • Ideal for school or the office
  • 1.Classic Gel pen in Office&School Supplies 2.reasonable in price 3.smoothly writing

Information

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Good writers

4 stars

Good pens but they dont last long .

Excellent handwriting pens.

4 stars

I prefer these gel pens to traditional ball-points. They are neat, don't splodge, and flow freely.; Caution required not to rub or make hand contact without risk of smearing as ink takes a couple of seconds to dry! But then who writes cheques any more these days? :-) I've been using these Tesco brand pens for many months now, and hope they don't change brand nor supplier, for consistency! I feel them unsuitable for marking food bags and similar "plasticky" surfaces. (I use the Sharpie "fine point markers" for this, and also a quick rub/wipe on the bag with a bit of kitchen towel to remove any trace of ice or frost on it first.) The ink fill only last about 1/3 of a ball-pen, BUT doesn't dry up if used irregularly and 99% of the time (I've used 100+ of these) they write from the start neatly every time compared with ball-points who might "dry up" and need gentle heating or scribbling to get their ink flowing. IMHO an excellent product in a market of many "cheaper pens". Cheers, anthony

Great pens with a tendency to leak

3 stars

A while ago I ordered 3. You didn't have it, so gave me 6 - thank you very much! Very soon after, I had to go into hospital, so grabbed my trusty ladybird bag & threw stuff in. When I got home, there was ink everywhere - even on my Tesco jogging pants! I gave a couple away (beforehand!), then decided to leave it because I liked them & I'm still not well. I just ordered a six pack but ordered 2 by mistake. Now there's ink all over my duvet. I'm not in a position to provide photos and I will wait until the duvet is washed because there's other stains as well (food). I'm torn, because I love the pens, but your manufacturer needs to know this.

Great ergonomic pens

5 stars

I bought two packs of these pens in the sale so got an amazing bargain too! They're great to have around, especially as I'm always losing pens and leaving them everywhere, so if you're gormless \(like me!), even better! My hands no longer work properly so the gel pens are fantastic in terms of ergonomics and pressure on joints and hands - these pens from Tesco are so much cheaper than the specialist type pens but for me, work just as well. Well done Tesco for keeping your prices low and products well made and useful.

Good quality pens

5 stars

I bought his a month ago and am really happy with the quality and price.

Great pens!

5 stars

Great pens that I like to use all the time. I like how the ink comes out freely and makes my writing look nicer! Very good value.

Fab

5 stars

Fast delivery to store for collection and the pens are fantastic value for the money! Will buy again

good buy

5 stars

It is exactly what I want. Good value for money. I would recommend this product to anyone who want an inexpensive pen.

Great for school

5 stars

Pens are comfortable to hold and the ink flows smoothly. Son loves these pens for school. Great value too.

