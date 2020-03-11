By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Olia 415 Iced Chocolate Brown Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(87)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Olia 415 Iced Chocolate Brown Permanent Hair Dye
Product Description

  • Maximum colour performance
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Improves the visible quality of hair
  • At Garnier, we know that oil can do much more than just condition your hair. When concentrated at the heart of the Olia permanent hair dye formula, oil maximises the colour result.
  • Garnier Olia permanent hair dye is a 60% oil-powered formula, with natural flower oils and ammonia free for a pleasant scent. Our hair dye visibly improves the quality of hair, for better shine and 35% smoother hair**. Olia home hair colour will also provide maximum colour performance for lavish, vivid and long-lasting colour. Plus, a unique sensorial application and optimal scalp comfort with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream.
  • ** Instrumental test vs before and after colouration.
  • Discover #TheOliaEffect
  • Our Olia consumers share their true love for the brand and the story behind their hair colour. Discover all of our Olia stories at: http://www.garnier.co.uk/hair-colour/beauty/garnier/olia/real-women
  • Hair colour result: Maximum colour performance, for a long-lasting result. On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier Color Match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Permanent hair dye
  • No Ammonia for a pleasant smell
  • 60% oil powered hair colour
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Maximum colour performance
  • Visibly improves the quality of hair
  • Pleasant and easy application with optimal scalp comfort

Information

Ingredients

1126171 - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Steareth-20, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Polysorbate 21, Steareth-2, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, p-Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Polyquaternium-67, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Resorcinol, Passiflora Incarnata / Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190276 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Steareth-20, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycerin, 1119728 A - Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply?
  • Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants products.
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

87 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Rich colour

4 stars

This was lovely and easy to use. A gorgeous scent. None of the usual chemical smell. It wasn't as rich and my hair didnt feel as soft as expected. The conditioner was not as rich as I was hoping. After a few days my hair does feel soft and well conditioned. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product leaves hair super shiny

5 stars

This product covered my grey and made hair shiny and soft, I will Defo use again as it’s one of the most conditioning hair dye kit I used and the colour stays vibrant and shiny, I would love to see an extended range pls [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect colour

4 stars

The box is clear and the colour is accurate. The instructions are clear and the product is easy to use. The times stated are accurate and overall a great experience. Perfect colour for this time of year. Defently recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this easy natural looking hair dye

5 stars

I’ve had this colour on my hair for about a month now, it has faded in the sun somewhat, but I’ve been a total sun worshiper so it’s not surprising. I like the colour, it looks natural but gives my hair a lovely shiny finish. The dye is easy to use and no mess made [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful colour

5 stars

I gave this to my daughter who wanted to try it and it's turned out lovely. It's very dark, didn't take long, was easy to do & her hair is really soft too. We're both very happy with it. We'd both definitely buy it again x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing Hair

5 stars

Yet again I am impressed with Garnier. This hair dye is amazing. The colour is really beautiful and it left my hair feeling silky smooth and looking really shiny. I couldn’t recommend Garnier enough, they are the only hair dye I will use now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it.

5 stars

Beautiful colour. Had lots of compliments. Hair looks and feels healthy. Gonna stick with this for a while. Has a nice winter feel to the colour so ideal for me for christmas. Then in summer lighten up again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous Colour!

5 stars

Love this product! Keeps my hair looking super shiny and healthy with beautiful colour! I would definitely recommend this product to all my friends and family! The colour range is amazing too! So many shades to choose from! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow

5 stars

Best hair dye! The color is so nice, my hair feels so healthy, looks so shiny and silky after use. No staining on my scalp or forehead however I did scrub colour off while shampooing. It was easy to apply and covered my hair perfectly! I found it easier to get off the skin compared to other dyes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour

4 stars

Not much product in a box. Great colour. Easy to mix and easy-ish to apply. Mixture seemed thick to me. No smell what so ever. Colour was accurate to the colour guide shown on the back of the box. Overall was a great experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 87 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

