Garnier Olia 415 Iced Chocolate Brown Permanent Hair Dye

Rich colour
This was lovely and easy to use. A gorgeous scent. None of the usual chemical smell. It wasn't as rich and my hair didnt feel as soft as expected. The conditioner was not as rich as I was hoping. After a few days my hair does feel soft and well conditioned. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent product leaves hair super shiny
This product covered my grey and made hair shiny and soft, I will Defo use again as it’s one of the most conditioning hair dye kit I used and the colour stays vibrant and shiny, I would love to see an extended range pls [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect colour
The box is clear and the colour is accurate. The instructions are clear and the product is easy to use. The times stated are accurate and overall a great experience. Perfect colour for this time of year. Defently recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this easy natural looking hair dye
I’ve had this colour on my hair for about a month now, it has faded in the sun somewhat, but I’ve been a total sun worshiper so it’s not surprising. I like the colour, it looks natural but gives my hair a lovely shiny finish. The dye is easy to use and no mess made [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful colour
I gave this to my daughter who wanted to try it and it's turned out lovely. It's very dark, didn't take long, was easy to do & her hair is really soft too. We're both very happy with it. We'd both definitely buy it again x [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing Hair
Yet again I am impressed with Garnier. This hair dye is amazing. The colour is really beautiful and it left my hair feeling silky smooth and looking really shiny. I couldn’t recommend Garnier enough, they are the only hair dye I will use now! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved it.
Beautiful colour. Had lots of compliments. Hair looks and feels healthy. Gonna stick with this for a while. Has a nice winter feel to the colour so ideal for me for christmas. Then in summer lighten up again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gorgeous Colour!
Love this product! Keeps my hair looking super shiny and healthy with beautiful colour! I would definitely recommend this product to all my friends and family! The colour range is amazing too! So many shades to choose from! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wow
Best hair dye! The color is so nice, my hair feels so healthy, looks so shiny and silky after use. No staining on my scalp or forehead however I did scrub colour off while shampooing. It was easy to apply and covered my hair perfectly! I found it easier to get off the skin compared to other dyes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great colour
Not much product in a box. Great colour. Easy to mix and easy-ish to apply. Mixture seemed thick to me. No smell what so ever. Colour was accurate to the colour guide shown on the back of the box. Overall was a great experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]