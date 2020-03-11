Garnier Olia 4.0 Dark Brown Permanent Hair Dye

Best smelling dye!
Great scent, leaves hair smelling amazing and so smooth and shiny. Easy application with excellent coverage and no burning. Colour also very close to imagery shown on packaging so would definitely use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
More suited for lighter coloured hair
I love the packaging of this hair dye as it looks funky and fun. The fact the box has a hole in which you can stand the bottle in is a great idea and it ensures there are no spillages. The dye has a floral fragrance and no ammonia which helps to limit damage . I mixed the concoction up and started applying, the dye is not too thick and glides out of the nozzle easily. I left on for 30 mins and then washed off. As with other dyes , it took a few washes to get the dye off but I was disappointed to see it hadn't made that much of a difference to my hair . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mixture was thick. But good colour.
Not much product in a box, I used a recommended 2 boxes for over shoulder length hair and was tight to get all my hair covered. Easy to mix and easy-ish to apply. Mixture seemed thick to me. No smell what so ever. Colour was accurate to the colour guide shown on the back of the box. Overall was a great experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect colour
Lovely shade of hair dye, matched my natural colour perfectly. I also found it to be very soothing on the scalp without irritating it, and found that it gave my hair volume and moisture thanks to its natural oils [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amaizng
Love this dye. It really covers all greys and left my hair feeling freshly cut and shiny. Normally dyes ruin your hair condition but this wonderful product left my hair shiny and stronger. Loved it so so much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful hair again
Love colouring my hair with Olia which always gives me the perfect coverage i need for my greys.Without ammonia means no unpleasant smells,soft and glossy hair for weeks. Since trying Olia,there's no going back for me. Always buying this product everytime and would definitely recommend it to anyone :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful colour, healthy looking hair
My hair looks so good, healthy and natural looking. Lovely colour. Very pleased with the result, My first time use this brand and would highly recommend it. Would definitely use this colour again. Easy to use product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Please see my review on shade 5.0
Please see my previous review on olia shade 5.0 brown. I have tried numerous other shades of this range and been very happy with them all. The range of shades for brunettes is excellent. And I've loved them all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Warm rich brown
This permanent hair dye gave me a lovely warm rich brown colour. It also covered my grey hair. It contains no ammonia and has a pleasant fruity smell. Overall it gave me the colour i wanted and a Lovely finish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great colour
Tried this colour which is slightly darker than my natural hair colour love the box designed to help with no spillage (hole in box to hold bottle) so simple to use gives great coverage and colour is lovely and warm hair feels super soft will definitely use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]