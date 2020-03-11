By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Olia 4.0 Dark Brown Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(94)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Olia 4.0 Dark Brown Permanent Hair Dye
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Maximum colour performance
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Improves the visible quality of hair
  • At Garnier, we know that oil can do much more than just condition your hair. When concentrated at the heart of the Olia permanent hair dye formula, oil maximises the colour result.
  • Garnier Olia permanent hair dye is a 60% oil-powered formula, with natural flower oils and ammonia free for a pleasant scent. Our hair dye visibly improves the quality of hair, for better shine and 35% smoother hair**. Olia home hair colour will also provide maximum colour performance for lavish, vivid and long-lasting colour. Plus, a unique sensorial application and optimal scalp comfort with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream.
  • ** Instrumental test vs before and after colouration.
  • Discover #TheOliaEffect
  • Our Olia consumers share their true love for the brand and the story behind their hair colour. Discover all of our Olia stories at: http://www.garnier.co.uk/hair-colour/beauty/garnier/olia/real-women
  • Hair colour result: Maximum colour performance, for a long-lasting result. On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier Color Match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • No Ammonia for a pleasant smell
  • 60% oil powered hair colour
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Maximum colour performance
  • Visibly improves the quality of hair
  • Pleasant and easy application with optimal scalp comfort

Information

Ingredients

1126145 - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Steareth-20, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Polysorbate 21, Steareth-2, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Polyquaternium-67, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Resorcinol, Passiflora Incarnata / Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190276 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Steareth-20, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycerin, 1119728 A - Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply?
  • Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants products.
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

94 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Best smelling dye!

5 stars

Great scent, leaves hair smelling amazing and so smooth and shiny. Easy application with excellent coverage and no burning. Colour also very close to imagery shown on packaging so would definitely use again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

More suited for lighter coloured hair

3 stars

I love the packaging of this hair dye as it looks funky and fun. The fact the box has a hole in which you can stand the bottle in is a great idea and it ensures there are no spillages. The dye has a floral fragrance and no ammonia which helps to limit damage . I mixed the concoction up and started applying, the dye is not too thick and glides out of the nozzle easily. I left on for 30 mins and then washed off. As with other dyes , it took a few washes to get the dye off but I was disappointed to see it hadn't made that much of a difference to my hair . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mixture was thick. But good colour.

4 stars

Not much product in a box, I used a recommended 2 boxes for over shoulder length hair and was tight to get all my hair covered. Easy to mix and easy-ish to apply. Mixture seemed thick to me. No smell what so ever. Colour was accurate to the colour guide shown on the back of the box. Overall was a great experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect colour

5 stars

Lovely shade of hair dye, matched my natural colour perfectly. I also found it to be very soothing on the scalp without irritating it, and found that it gave my hair volume and moisture thanks to its natural oils [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amaizng

4 stars

Love this dye. It really covers all greys and left my hair feeling freshly cut and shiny. Normally dyes ruin your hair condition but this wonderful product left my hair shiny and stronger. Loved it so so much [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful hair again

5 stars

Love colouring my hair with Olia which always gives me the perfect coverage i need for my greys.Without ammonia means no unpleasant smells,soft and glossy hair for weeks. Since trying Olia,there's no going back for me. Always buying this product everytime and would definitely recommend it to anyone :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful colour, healthy looking hair

5 stars

My hair looks so good, healthy and natural looking. Lovely colour. Very pleased with the result, My first time use this brand and would highly recommend it. Would definitely use this colour again. Easy to use product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Please see my review on shade 5.0

4 stars

Please see my previous review on olia shade 5.0 brown. I have tried numerous other shades of this range and been very happy with them all. The range of shades for brunettes is excellent. And I've loved them all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Warm rich brown

4 stars

This permanent hair dye gave me a lovely warm rich brown colour. It also covered my grey hair. It contains no ammonia and has a pleasant fruity smell. Overall it gave me the colour i wanted and a Lovely finish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great colour

5 stars

Tried this colour which is slightly darker than my natural hair colour love the box designed to help with no spillage (hole in box to hold bottle) so simple to use gives great coverage and colour is lovely and warm hair feels super soft will definitely use again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]







