Garnier Olia 3.0 Soft Black Permanent Hair Dye

£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Offer

  • At Garnier, we know that oil can do much more than just condition your hair. When concentrated at the heart of the Olia permanent hair dye formula, oil maximises the colour result.
  • Garnier Olia permanent hair dye is a 60% oil-powered formula, with natural flower oils and ammonia free for a pleasant scent. Our hair dye visibly improves the quality of hair, for better shine and 35% smoother hair**. Olia home hair colour will also provide maximum colour performance for lavish, vivid and long-lasting colour. Plus, a unique sensorial application and optimal scalp comfort with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream.
  • ** Instrumental test vs before and after colouration.
  • Discover #TheOliaEffect
  • Our Olia consumers share their true love for the brand and the story behind their hair colour. Discover all of our Olia stories at: http://www.garnier.co.uk/hair-colour/beauty/garnier/olia/real-women
  • Hair colour result: Maximum colour performance, for a long-lasting result. On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier Color Match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Goes well with
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Shampoo 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Conditioner 360ml
  • Garnier Ultimate Blends Argan Oil Coloured Hair Mask Treatment 300ml
  • Permanent hair dye
  • No Ammonia for a pleasant smell
  • 60% oil powered hair colour
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Maximum colour performance
  • Visibly improves the quality of hair
  • Pleasant and easy application with optimal scalp comfort

Information

Ingredients

1126133 - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Steareth-20, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Polysorbate 21, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Steareth-2, Resorcinol, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol HCL, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, Thioglycerin, Polyquaternium-67, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Passiflora Incarnata / Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190276 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Steareth-20, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycerin, 1119728 A - Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply?
  • Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants products.
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

30 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Great coverage

5 stars

Amazing coverage of grey hairs and hair felt soft and shiny after use. Definitely will use again. Easy to use and clear instructions. Didn’t smell too bad either. Colour was perfect and gave my hair the coverage it needed. 1 box was enough for my shoulder length hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved the colour!

5 stars

I dye my hair often and am always looking for dye that won't leave my hair dry and feeling damaged. After using this my hair was left still feeling soft and the colour was beautiful! I have always used this brand to dye my hair at home and will continue to do so. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous colour!

5 stars

Love this product! Keeps my hair looking super shiny and healthy with beautiful colour! I would definitely recommend this product to all my friends and family! The colour range is amazing too! So many shades to choose from! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is my fave!

5 stars

Best at hone hair dye I have ever used! The olia is not too strong like other at home dyes which is great and feels much more natural and less harsh on my hair. My friends all commented on how great my hair looks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic colour

5 stars

Love love love this hair colour which covered all my greys really well.The gloves inside the box are black and very strong which won't break while colouring your hair. Really happy with the glossy and soft hair i've got after washing. Would buy again without hesitation and would definitely recommend it to anyone :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Silky soft hair

4 stars

This hair dye leaves my normally dry hair, soft and silky. The Colour comes out as a lovely soft black. I Would recommend if you are new to hair dyes as very easy to apply as instructions are easy to follow and has a pleasant smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product

5 stars

I received this item and it is easy to understand and it is easy to use and it is very easy to apply to your hair it has covered all my gray hair very well and it left my hair feeling so soft excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice colour

4 stars

I applied this on my mum's hair, was easy to use and it smells really nice, she has really long hair and this box was enough to cover it (including covering all her grey hairs) and it leaves the hair shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vibrant colour, amazing shine!

4 stars

I've dyed my a few colours in the past and this is certainly a more daring choice and I was a bit concerned at first but it turned out great. I would say follow the instructions to make sure you don't leave it on too long and to make sure you get the colour right. I tried this weeks ago and it's still got a very nice healthy shine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

easy to use

5 stars

really nice natural looking colour match. easy to use & nice consistency although slightly runnier than other garnier colourants I have used. not to strong a smell & washes well. pleased with product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

