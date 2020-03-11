Garnier Olia 3.0 Soft Black Permanent Hair Dye

Great coverage
Amazing coverage of grey hairs and hair felt soft and shiny after use. Definitely will use again. Easy to use and clear instructions. Didn’t smell too bad either. Colour was perfect and gave my hair the coverage it needed. 1 box was enough for my shoulder length hair. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved the colour!
I dye my hair often and am always looking for dye that won't leave my hair dry and feeling damaged. After using this my hair was left still feeling soft and the colour was beautiful! I have always used this brand to dye my hair at home and will continue to do so. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gorgeous colour!
Love this product! Keeps my hair looking super shiny and healthy with beautiful colour! I would definitely recommend this product to all my friends and family! The colour range is amazing too! So many shades to choose from! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is my fave!
Best at hone hair dye I have ever used! The olia is not too strong like other at home dyes which is great and feels much more natural and less harsh on my hair. My friends all commented on how great my hair looks [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fantastic colour
Love love love this hair colour which covered all my greys really well.The gloves inside the box are black and very strong which won't break while colouring your hair. Really happy with the glossy and soft hair i've got after washing. Would buy again without hesitation and would definitely recommend it to anyone :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Silky soft hair
This hair dye leaves my normally dry hair, soft and silky. The Colour comes out as a lovely soft black. I Would recommend if you are new to hair dyes as very easy to apply as instructions are easy to follow and has a pleasant smell. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent product
I received this item and it is easy to understand and it is easy to use and it is very easy to apply to your hair it has covered all my gray hair very well and it left my hair feeling so soft excellent product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice colour
I applied this on my mum's hair, was easy to use and it smells really nice, she has really long hair and this box was enough to cover it (including covering all her grey hairs) and it leaves the hair shiny. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Vibrant colour, amazing shine!
I've dyed my a few colours in the past and this is certainly a more daring choice and I was a bit concerned at first but it turned out great. I would say follow the instructions to make sure you don't leave it on too long and to make sure you get the colour right. I tried this weeks ago and it's still got a very nice healthy shine! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
easy to use
really nice natural looking colour match. easy to use & nice consistency although slightly runnier than other garnier colourants I have used. not to strong a smell & washes well. pleased with product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]