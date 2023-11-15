Garnier Olia 6.3 Golden Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye

60% oil-powered permanent hair dye, with natural flower oils and no Ammonia. Up to 100% grey hair coverage. Maximum colour performance for intense, multi-dimensional and even colour. Visibly improves hair quality, colour after colour, making your hair 3x shinier**. Hair is nourished and protected against dryness. ** Instrumental test vs before colouration. Unique sensorial application. Optimal scalp comfort with a non-drip velvety texture and a delicate floral fragrance for an easy at home hair colour dying experience. Hair Dye can only lighten your natural hair colour 1 to 2 levels - check the back of pack to see if it is the right hair colour shade for you. If you have long or thick hair, use two hair dye boxes. Top tips: Use an old towel as hair colour may stain it. Apply moisturising cream to your hairline to avoid staining. Garnier is also proud to announce that we are now officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme. Dare to colour with Garnier Olia No Ammonia Permanent Hair Dye. Our 60% oil-powered formula*, with Natural Flower Seed oils and no ammonia, delivers maximum colour performance for exceptional ultra-luminous, long-lasting dark hair with beautiful multi-dimensional undertones and up to 100% grey coverage. The vegan formula** leaves hair is smoother, free flowing with up to 3 times more shine*** Olia home hair colour has a unique sensorial application with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream. * In the colour cream, ** No animal derived ingredients, *** Instrumental test vs unwashed hair. How to find the perfect black shade for you: Have you ever wondered what the hair colour numbers mean? The first number of a Hair Colour is how Light or Dark the black hair dye will be, for example black shades range from 1, Deep Black to 3, Soft Black. The second number is the reflect which can be Natural (.0), Warm (.3, .4, .5, .6) or Cool (.1, .2). For example, 1.0 is a Natural Deep Black and 3.23 is a soft black with chocolate undertones. Always check the back of pack to see if it is the right shade for you What does the box include: New easier preparation, colouring your hair at home has never been easier. Box includes: 1 x develop creamer inside application bottle, Colour cream tube, 1x Silicone-free after colour care tube for a natural touch, 1 x pair of gloves and 1 x instruction leaflet.

Discover Garnier Olia Permanent No Ammonia Hair Dye. 60% oil powered with Natural Original Flower Seeds for maximum colour performance: Long-lasting at home results, 100% Grey coverage, visibly improved hair quality and optimal scalp comfort. Garnier Olia now uses 43% less plastic compared to previous kits. On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair. Choosing your perfect shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour - check the back of pack. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest. Remember to always do your patch test 48 hours before colouring your hair at home. Top tips: Use an old towel as hair colour may stain it. Apply moisturising cream to your hairline to avoid staining. Garnier is also proud to announce that we are now officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme. Goes well with Garnier Ultimate Blends Hair Food Banana 3-in-1 Dry Hair Mask Treatment 390ml Garnier Ultimate Blends Nourishing Hair Food Banana Shampoo For Dry Hair 350ml Garnier Ultimate Blends Nourishing Hair Food Banana Conditioner For Dry Hair 350ml

Pack size: 950ML

Ingredients

1257521 K - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Decyl Glucoside, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, m-Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, Ascorbic Acid, Tocopherol, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, Sodium Metabisulfite, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. Z282043/1), 1190229 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Sodium Salicylate, Sodium Sulfate, PEG - 40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate (F.I.L. C199905/1), 1119728 B - Silicone-Free After Colour Care: Aqua/Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera Oil / Coconut Oil, Dilauryl Thiodipropionate, Potassium Hydroxide, Isopropyl Alcohol, Tocopherol, Benzoic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance (F.I.L. Z282167/1)

Preparation and Usage