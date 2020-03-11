By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Olia 6.0 Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye

4.5(59)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Olia 6.0 Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye
Product Description

  • Maximum colour performance
  • 100% grey coverage
  • Improves the visible quality of hair
  • At Garnier, we know that oil can do much more than just condition your hair. When concentrated at the heart of the Olia permanent hair dye formula, oil maximises the colour result.
  • Garnier Olia permanent hair dye is a 60% oil-powered formula, with natural flower oils and ammonia free for a pleasant scent. Our hair dye visibly improves the quality of hair, for better shine and 35% smoother hair**. Olia home hair colour will also provide maximum colour performance for lavish, vivid and long-lasting colour. Plus, a unique sensorial application and optimal scalp comfort with our non-drip smooth velvety texture of the colourant cream.
  • ** Instrumental test vs before and after colouration.
  • Discover #TheOliaEffect
  • Our Olia consumers share their true love for the brand and the story behind their hair colour. Discover all of our Olia stories at: http://www.garnier.co.uk/hair-colour/beauty/garnier/olia/real-women
  • Hair colour result: Maximum colour performance, for a long-lasting result. On grey hair, colour will appear lighter than on non-grey hair.
  • Choosing your perfect shade: Your hair dye colour result will vary depending on your natural hair colour. If you are deciding between 2 shades, always choose the lightest.
  • Want try before you buy? Download the Garnier Color Match app to see how this hair colour will look on you!
  • Permanent Hair Dye
  • No Ammonia for a pleasant smell
  • 60% oil powered hair colour
  • Up to 100% grey hair coverage
  • Maximum colour performance
  • Visibly improves the quality of hair
  • Pleasant and easy application with optimal scalp comfort

Information

Ingredients

1126141 - Colourant Cream: Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Aqua / Water, Ethanolamine, Steareth-20, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Polysorbate 21, Steareth-2, m-Aminophenol, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Thioglycerin, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, Polyquaternium-67, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Resorcinol, Passiflora Incarnata / Passiflora Incarnata Seed Oil, EDTA, Parfum / Fragrance, 1190276 - Developer Cream: Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Steareth-20, PEG-4 Rapeseedamide, Tocopherol, Sodium Salicylate, Polyquaternium-6, Phosphoric Acid, Tetrasodium Etidronate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Hexadimethrine Chloride, Glycerin, 1119728 A - Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, Tocopherol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil / Sunflower Seed Oil, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for latest ingredients list

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Apply?
  • Always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants products.
  • Please always refer to the product for full safety instructions and always do a patch test 48 hours in advance of using any colourants.
  • 1. Start by putting on gloves and mix the developer and colourant cream in the applicator bottle.
  • 2. Apply the mix, starting with your roots and working through to the ends.
  • 3. Leave the colourant mix on for 30 minutes, before rinsing your hair thoroughly.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • TSA 75000 93584,
  • St Ouen Cedex,
  • France.

Return to

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

59 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Great

5 stars

Very good hair dye. It covers every gray hair on the head. It smells nice. One package was enough for medium length hair.after dyeing hair, each friend says a nice color. I recommend Garnier hair dyes to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner

5 stars

Amazing quality hair dye. Has good colour coverage and the conditioner is one of the best I have used even with highend brands. 100% recommend this hair dye. I have been using it for years and absolutely in love with. Gives a professional salon finish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour, soft and nourished feeling

5 stars

Nutrisse colours never disappoint, this was easy to apply, offers great coverage, a lovely natural looking colour and my hair felt soft and nourished afterwards thanks to the conditioner. Just what I need from a hair dye, and I was assured by Garnier it is safe to use during pregnancy too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great results

5 stars

I got this hair dye the other day and I absolutely love it. It’s doesn't smell of Ammonia which is good. I have shoulder length hair and I’m a little grey on top. The smooth of dye was perfect for me washes out really easily and the conditioner mad my hair smell lovely and feel soft. I don’t think I will use other dyes again I’ll stick to this one! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tried and tested

5 stars

I have tried this brand before and was curious to see how other colours work for me and I’m so happy I did. I love the way my hair feels and the condition the colour gave me. Definitely would recommend for that nourished look! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour! Would buy again

5 stars

Really enjoyed this hair dye. Colour was vibrant and made my hair look very sleek and shiny. Lots of people complimented me on how this looked, and even had people ask me to write it down so they could buy it themselves. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic coverage, no greys allowed!

5 stars

Honestly. I was a bit dubious about this colour. I’ve previously had ‘light brown’ dyes that have actually developed to a dark brown. However, I could tell just from the application colour that this would not be the case with olia 6. My hair is a beautiful light brown and no whispy greys are visible! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Greys Away!!

4 stars

Decided to try a permanent hair colour to see if my greys would stay away longer than with the usual semi permanent dyes i’ve been using. This dye really did the trick, totally covered the greys and they’ve stayed away and the colour hasn’t faded. The dye itself has a pleasent smell, doesn’t smell too chemically. The only thing was the conditioner which came in the box, doesn’t smell great. With Garnier having so many lovely conditioners its a little surprising. Overall a great at home colour and I will definitely be purchasing again soon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice colour

4 stars

I tried this one out when it was sent out to me. I used the full head method. It was easy to use from the instructions and didn’t take long. The dye was thick enough to not drip and didnt smell strong like some. It covered my hair well and was a really nice colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product

5 stars

Pleasant smell and easy to mix and apply. Comes with a handy bottle support in the box for mixing the dye. Results were similar to the pictures on the box, Greys turned a golden brown but blended in well with the rest of my hair. My hair feels really soft and in great condition. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 59 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

