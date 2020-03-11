Garnier Olia 6.0 Light Brown Permanent Hair Dye

Great 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 26th September 2019 Very good hair dye. It covers every gray hair on the head. It smells nice. One package was enough for medium length hair.after dyeing hair, each friend says a nice color. I recommend Garnier hair dyes to everyone [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 24th September 2019 Amazing quality hair dye. Has good colour coverage and the conditioner is one of the best I have used even with highend brands. 100% recommend this hair dye. I have been using it for years and absolutely in love with. Gives a professional salon finish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour, soft and nourished feeling 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 24th September 2019 Nutrisse colours never disappoint, this was easy to apply, offers great coverage, a lovely natural looking colour and my hair felt soft and nourished afterwards thanks to the conditioner. Just what I need from a hair dye, and I was assured by Garnier it is safe to use during pregnancy too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great results 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 22nd September 2019 I got this hair dye the other day and I absolutely love it. It’s doesn't smell of Ammonia which is good. I have shoulder length hair and I’m a little grey on top. The smooth of dye was perfect for me washes out really easily and the conditioner mad my hair smell lovely and feel soft. I don’t think I will use other dyes again I’ll stick to this one! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tried and tested 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 22nd September 2019 I have tried this brand before and was curious to see how other colours work for me and I’m so happy I did. I love the way my hair feels and the condition the colour gave me. Definitely would recommend for that nourished look! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely colour! Would buy again 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 21st September 2019 Really enjoyed this hair dye. Colour was vibrant and made my hair look very sleek and shiny. Lots of people complimented me on how this looked, and even had people ask me to write it down so they could buy it themselves. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fantastic coverage, no greys allowed! 5 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 21st September 2019 Honestly. I was a bit dubious about this colour. I’ve previously had ‘light brown’ dyes that have actually developed to a dark brown. However, I could tell just from the application colour that this would not be the case with olia 6. My hair is a beautiful light brown and no whispy greys are visible! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Greys Away!! 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 13th September 2019 Decided to try a permanent hair colour to see if my greys would stay away longer than with the usual semi permanent dyes i’ve been using. This dye really did the trick, totally covered the greys and they’ve stayed away and the colour hasn’t faded. The dye itself has a pleasent smell, doesn’t smell too chemically. The only thing was the conditioner which came in the box, doesn’t smell great. With Garnier having so many lovely conditioners its a little surprising. Overall a great at home colour and I will definitely be purchasing again soon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice colour 4 stars Review from garnier.co.uk 7th September 2019 I tried this one out when it was sent out to me. I used the full head method. It was easy to use from the instructions and didn’t take long. The dye was thick enough to not drip and didnt smell strong like some. It covered my hair well and was a really nice colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]