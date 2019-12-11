By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Super Snack Salted Microwave Popcorn 3 X 85G

Super Snack Salted Microwave Popcorn 3 X 85G
£ 0.75
£0.03/10g

Product Description

  • Salted Microwave Popcorn
  • Each 85g serving contains:
  • Fat 10g, Calories 320kcal, Sugars 0.85g, Salt 2.08g
  • Free from hydrogenated fats
  • Suitable for vegans, vegetarians and coeliacs
  • Pack size: 255g

Information

Ingredients

Corn (88.5%), Palm Oil, Salt

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.See Best Before on side of this box.

Produce of

Product of France

Preparation and Usage

  • The Perfect Night In!
  • Why not enjoy some 'Stop 'n' Pop' whilst watching the latest release or an old favourite?

Number of uses

Serving Size: 85g

Name and address

  • Produced exclusively for:
  • OTL,
  • WF10 1PA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • OTL,
  • WF10 1PA,
  • UK.
  • For further information please contact
  • sales@otltd.co.uk or visit www.otltd.co.uk

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving
Energy 1581 kJ1344
-377 kCal320
Fat 12 g10
of which saturates 5 g4.3
Carbohydrates54 g46
of which sugars 1 g0.85
Fibre 9 g7.7
Protein 9 g7.7
Salt 2.45 g2.08

