Simon Howie Premium Pork Sausages 300G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Always ensure that the centre of the pork sausages are piping hot before serving.

As all appliances may vary, these are guidelines only.



Oven cook

Instructions: Preheat oven to approximately 190°C (180°C for a fan assisted ovens). Remove the sausages from the pack, lightly coat with cooking oil, place on a baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven and cook for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Heat 1-2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a pan to medium heat. Remove the sausages from the pack, place in the pan and cook for 9-10 minutes, turning frequently. Lower the heat if required while cooking.

