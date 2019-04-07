Simon Howie Premium Pork Sausages 300G

Best pork links ever
Best quality by far of any pork links no fat comes from them yet very juicy not dry The best of the lot Highly Recommended
Pork (70%), Water, Rusk (Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Salt, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate)), Wheat Starch, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maize Starch, Dextrose, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Sausages filled into edible Bovine Collagen casings
Keep refrigerated. Once open, use within 2 days. If freezing, freeze on day of purchase and use within one month. Defrost thoroughly in a refrigerator before use and consume within 24 hours.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Always ensure that the centre of the pork sausages are piping hot before serving.
As all appliances may vary, these are guidelines only.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to approximately 190°C (180°C for a fan assisted ovens). Remove the sausages from the pack, lightly coat with cooking oil, place on a baking tray on the middle shelf of the oven and cook for 10-12 minutes, turning occasionally.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat 1-2 tablespoons of cooking oil in a pan to medium heat. Remove the sausages from the pack, place in the pan and cook for 9-10 minutes, turning frequently. Lower the heat if required while cooking.
300g
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|889kj/214kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|of which saturates
|5.3g
|Carbohydrates
|8.9g
|of which sugars
|1.9g
|Protein
|12.9g
|Salt
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.5g
