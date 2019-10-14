Tesco Finest 6 Reduced Fat Sausages 400G

Tastiest low fat Sausages ever
If you love sausages and you are watching your weight then these are the sausages for you. I have tried all sorts of low fat sausages and I have never tasted such decent lower fat sausages, they are truly amazing.
Standard range is BETTER
I'm a huge fan of Tesco's standard own brand reduced fat sausages so I naturally thought they could only be better in the 'Finest' range couldn't they? Well putting it bluntly, NO, they couldn't. These are not the finest reduced fat sausages Tesco have to offer! Nay nay and thrice nay I say! These horrors are dreadful. Although it has to be said that like their standard range cousins, these bangers keep their shape and size without shrivelling, you need teeth like razor blades to be able to bite through the skins! Even when pricked before cooking the bite of these sausages was like trying to break through a bicycle inner tube and even once that monumental feat had been achieved, there was still the awful experience of trying to get the stuff out of your teeth without slicing your gums. The filling of the sausage was 'okay' nothing to write home about and certainly no contender for the standard reduced fat sausage, but not worth the hassle of having to peel the blighters to make 'em edible before cooking. Nice try Tesco, but it just doesn't cut the mustard, just the gums.
skins far too thin, no fat content so very dry
Fat content zero, so on cooking dry as, skins just burn far to thin
Yuuuuuuck!!
Probably the worst sausages I have ever tasted. They were very dry and crumbly and tasted quite sweet. Even the dog turned her nose up! Absolutely revolting.
Tasty but tough
The contents are fab but the skins are very tough. Tesco need to make skins more edible.
A real sausage
I bought these because I am on a diet, but the family wanted some sausages for tea. The compromise was to choose a reduced fat sausage. We were all really impressed with these. Excellent texture, meaty with no lumpy gristle bits. The flavour was lovely. They reminded us of the true old-fashioned Lincolnshire sausages that my husband, from Lincolnshire, ate as a boy. I cooked them in the oven. There was no bursting and no leakage from them. I will be buying these all the time from now on.