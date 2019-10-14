By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 6 Reduced Fat Sausages 400G

2.5(6)Write a review
Tesco Finest 6 Reduced Fat Sausages 400G
£ 2.50
£6.25/kg
2 sausages
  • Energy952kJ 228kcal
    11%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates4.6g
    23%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 865kJ / 207kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free lightly seasoned pork sausages.
  • Our Tesco finest* sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than forty years. They are all made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected, fresh ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour.
  • Selected cuts of extra trimmed, British pork, seasoned for a full flavour.
  • Pack size: 400g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (85%), Water, Rice Flour, Salt, Dextrose, Vegetable Fibre, Sage, White Pepper, Coriander, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract.

Filled into natural pork casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase date but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by use by date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30-35 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30-35 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. Place under a pre-heated grill for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • For best results do not prick sausage skins.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy865kJ / 207kcal952kJ / 228kcal
Fat11.6g12.8g
Saturates4.2g4.6g
Carbohydrate5.0g5.5g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0.5g0.6g
Protein20.4g22.4g
Salt1.3g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 2.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastiest low fat Sausages ever

5 stars

If you love sausages and you are watching your weight then these are the sausages for you. I have tried all sorts of low fat sausages and I have never tasted such decent lower fat sausages, they are truly amazing.

Standard range is BETTER

1 stars

I'm a huge fan of Tesco's standard own brand reduced fat sausages so I naturally thought they could only be better in the 'Finest' range couldn't they? Well putting it bluntly, NO, they couldn't. These are not the finest reduced fat sausages Tesco have to offer! Nay nay and thrice nay I say! These horrors are dreadful. Although it has to be said that like their standard range cousins, these bangers keep their shape and size without shrivelling, you need teeth like razor blades to be able to bite through the skins! Even when pricked before cooking the bite of these sausages was like trying to break through a bicycle inner tube and even once that monumental feat had been achieved, there was still the awful experience of trying to get the stuff out of your teeth without slicing your gums. The filling of the sausage was 'okay' nothing to write home about and certainly no contender for the standard reduced fat sausage, but not worth the hassle of having to peel the blighters to make 'em edible before cooking. Nice try Tesco, but it just doesn't cut the mustard, just the gums.

skins far too thin, no fat content so very dry

1 stars

Fat content zero, so on cooking dry as, skins just burn far to thin

Yuuuuuuck!!

1 stars

Probably the worst sausages I have ever tasted. They were very dry and crumbly and tasted quite sweet. Even the dog turned her nose up! Absolutely revolting.

Tasty but tough

2 stars

The contents are fab but the skins are very tough. Tesco need to make skins more edible.

A real sausage

5 stars

I bought these because I am on a diet, but the family wanted some sausages for tea. The compromise was to choose a reduced fat sausage. We were all really impressed with these. Excellent texture, meaty with no lumpy gristle bits. The flavour was lovely. They reminded us of the true old-fashioned Lincolnshire sausages that my husband, from Lincolnshire, ate as a boy. I cooked them in the oven. There was no bursting and no leakage from them. I will be buying these all the time from now on.

Usually bought next

Tesco Unsmoked Back Bacon Rashers 300G

£ 1.50
£5.00/kg

Offer

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Tesco Large Free Range Eggs 12 Pack

£ 1.89
£0.16/each

Tesco Baking Potatoes Loose

£ 0.30
£1.00/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here