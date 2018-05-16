Stute No Added Sugar Diabetic Fine Cut Marmalade 430G

Product Description
- Marmalade with sweetener
- For Diabetic recipes visit stute-foods.com
- Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Best to eat less than 43grams of marmalade per day.
- 30% less calories than ordinary marmalade
- No sugar added - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 430g
- No sugar added
Sweetener (Sorbitol), Oranges, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Prepared with 30g of Fruit per 100g
Refrigerate after opening.Best before: see lid.
- Stute Foods Ltd.,
- Bristol,
- BS8 1EG,
- UK.
430g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|640kJ 153kcal
|Fat
|<0.2g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|60.2g
|of which sugars
|2.5g
|Protein
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.02g
