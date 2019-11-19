Magners Apple Cider 8X500ml Bottle
Product Description
- Original Apple Irish Cider
- Magners original is a premium Irish cider carefully crafted with the finest blend of 17 apple varieties to deliver a distinctively unique and refreshing taste.
- Suitable for coeliacs
- Pack size: 4000ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
ABV
4.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Wm Magner Ltd,
- Annerville,
- Clonmel,
- Co. Tipperary,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Wm Magner Ltd,
- Annerville,
- Clonmel,
- Co. Tipperary,
- Ireland.
- Careline: 00800 5550 0011
- www.magners.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
8 x 500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml Contains:
|Each Bottle (500ml) Contains:
|Energy :
|177kJ/42kcal
|885kJ/210kcal
|11%* of your Guideline Daily Amount
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
