Tesco Finest Vintage Cava 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 300kJ / 72kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Finest Vintage Reserva Cava
  • A fresh and elegant vintage Reserva Cava. Dry in style, this wine is full of crisp citrus and tropical fruit flavours, as well as a beautiful complexity which comes from additional bottle age. This wine is a perfect apéritif on it's own, but is also a great companion for seafood and light pasta dishes.
  • Wine of Spain
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Tesco Finest Cava is dry in style. Aged for fifteen months, it has a flavour of white citrus and tropical fruits

Region of Origin

Cava

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.0

ABV

12% vol

Producer

Segura Viudas

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Gabriel Suberviola

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Macabeo , Parellada, Xarello

Vinification Details

  • The pressing of whole grapes helps to retain their identity avoid oxidation. The first and second fermentations are carried out using own selected yeast strains. A minimum of 15 months ageing takes place in contact with the lees

History

  • The Segura Viudas estate has roots dating back to the 11th century. It started as an inhabited watchtower, and was later converted into a Catalan country house in the 13th century, growing all kinds of crops for the local monastery, including wine grapes. In the 1850's it started crafting Cavas

Regional Information

  • Segura Viudas is located in the Cava region of Spain. The grapes come from a great diversity of vineyards in the region

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. To enjoy this wine at its best, drink within one year of purchase. Once open, drink within two hours. Do not store at high temperature or shake the bottle before opening. Open with care.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy 300kJ / 72kcal375kJ / 90kcal
Bottle contains 6 glasses--

Great value for money especially with 25% off! Bou

5 stars

Great value for money especially with 25% off! Bought a couple of cases for a family party.

5 stars CAVA !

5 stars

such a fantastic cava ... some folks think its too dry but i love it . ive been buying it for years and rate it better than most champagnes .... and the price is just deal of the year . please keep selling this tesco !

Exceptional - Probably the best Cava

5 stars

I'm regular drinker of Tesco's finest cru champagne, having tried this at Christmas was impressed and now drink this all time, this is the closest you will get to Champage, you can hardly tell the difference. Thoroughly recommended.

A great CAVA better than most champagnes!

5 stars

This is a great CAVA quite dry but better for it, other sparkling wines and most champagnes are sweet after this. The process used to make it means its low in sugar and sparkling wines that use this process are very hard to find and usually a lot more expensive. I do hope Tesco continue to supply this CAVA as it is excellent value

Why bother buying champagne?

5 stars

Most folks wouldn't tell the difference. Its easily better than cheap champagne - you would have to buy a premier Cru champagne to beat it.

best fizz around...

5 stars

and I've tested many, this is the best fizz I've tasted. I never buy anything else, unless you run out. If it's cold enough, it's a brilliant alternative to Champagne due to its crisp dryness. Tesco, please keep on selling this tasty little number, it's been my favourite for years now...

Love this Cava

5 stars

We have had lots and lots of this Cava, and it stands well against many champagne. We love it and have recommended it to all our friends and family.

tesco vintage cava

5 stars

Sophisticated interesting and fabulous. This wine is fantastic value and preferable to many champagnes

tasty glass of bubbly.

4 stars

For the money this was a tasty glass of bubbly. Plus Tesco's free delivery slot saved going to the shops as well.

Tesco vintage cava - low sugar greatness!

5 stars

I love this cava as I can still enjoy a glass of something fizzy without worrying about added sugar! The cava is brut nature, meaning it's very dry and no sugar is added - a perfect treat for those of us trying to follow healthier low sugar lifestyles! :-) It's delicious and crisp too, perfect with cheeses and seafood and just about anything else in my opinion! A glass or two certainly helps the housework go quicker too! ;-)

