Stute No Added Sugar Diabetic Strawberry Jam 430G

Stute No Added Sugar Diabetic Strawberry Jam 430G
£ 1.65
£0.38/100g

Product Description

  • Extra Jam with sweetener
  • For Diabetic recipes visit stute-foods.com
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects. Best to eat less than 44grams of jam per day.
  • 30% less calories than ordinary jam
  • No sugar added - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 430g
  • No sugar added

Information

Ingredients

Sweetener (Sorbitol), Strawberries, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectins), Prepared with 45g of Fruit per 100g

Storage

Refrigerate after opening.Best before: see lid.

Name and address

  • Stute Foods Ltd.,
  • Bristol,
  • BS8 1EG,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

430g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 641kJ 154kcal
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 59.0g
of which sugars 2.4g
Protein 0.4g
Salt 0.02g

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Terrible for diabetics. Very high carb content

1 stars

Terrible for diabetics. Very high carb content

