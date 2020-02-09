Tesco Cat Pouches Cuts In Gravy Select 12X100g

cuts & flakes are rubbish say 2 somalis
my two old cats won't touch these ''bits'' - just lick the the jelly. one is virtually toothless but the other has almost full set! they do the same with ''flakes'' - which turn into leather strips within an hour of opening. have tried other makes, same result but the birds seem to cope with their leavings!!
Great cat food
my cats love this cat food, turn there noses up at more expensive one's.
Tasted like cat food. Garbage.
Good value and cats like it
Very good. My two cats love it. Good value for money. They go through 4 a day, so a box lasts about 3 days for the two of them. 6 days if you have one cat.