Epson Daisy T1806 Multipack Printer Ink

Epson Daisy T1806 Multipack Printer Ink
  • Convenient multipack
  • Genuine Epson Ink
  • Includes 1 black, 1 cyan, 1 yellow and 1 magenta cartridge
  • Epson Daisy Multipack 4-colours 18 Claria Home Ink is a versatile, four-colour ink cartridge set that delivers crisp, clear text documents and glossy, lab-quality photos. It is ideal for affordable, reliable printing without compromise. Compatible with Epson Expression Home XP-30, Epson Expression Home XP-102, Epson Expression Home XP-202, Epson Expression Home XP-205, Epson Expression Home XP-305, Epson Expression Home XP-405, Expression Home XP-212, Expression Home XP-215, Expression Home XP-312, Expression Home XP-315, Expression Home XP-415, Epson MUFC Limited Edition Printer, Expression Home XP-225, Expression Home XP-322 and Expression Home XP-422.

Good value for money.

4 stars

We regularly buy this product. It is easy to use, easy to install, and good value for money.

Happy customer

4 stars

I was happy with the service, delivery and product

printer cartridges

5 stars

happy and cheaper than direct from Epson! Faster as I used collect from store too!

Efficient service & Fair pricing

5 stars

Tesco are an exceptional retailer and returns are handled nicely without embarrasment.

Great value

5 stars

I ordered this click and collect. I was very pleased with the fast delivery to the store.

Correct is best!

5 stars

I bought these inks having mistakenly bought Epsom substitutes online which filed to work properly. Service immediately restored and printer working well!!

Epson daisy ink

4 stars

Really good price cheapest I found so far.ink isn't cheap stuff.

Epson Cartridges

5 stars

Very well priced product and a simple process to order and collect, what more can I ask for

excellent colours

5 stars

super product that provides very good printed images

Very pleased!

5 stars

Great product at a good price, one of the lowest i've found. bonus that you can collect clubcard points on it too! Quick delivery. very happy, will get all my ink from Tesco from now on

