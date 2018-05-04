Epson Daisy T1806 Multipack Printer Ink

Good value for money.
We regularly buy this product. It is easy to use, easy to install, and good value for money.
Happy customer
I was happy with the service, delivery and product
printer cartridges
happy and cheaper than direct from Epson! Faster as I used collect from store too!
Efficient service & Fair pricing
Tesco are an exceptional retailer and returns are handled nicely without embarrasment.
Great value
I ordered this click and collect. I was very pleased with the fast delivery to the store.
Correct is best!
I bought these inks having mistakenly bought Epsom substitutes online which filed to work properly. Service immediately restored and printer working well!!
Epson daisy ink
Really good price cheapest I found so far.ink isn't cheap stuff.
Epson Cartridges
Very well priced product and a simple process to order and collect, what more can I ask for
excellent colours
super product that provides very good printed images
Very pleased!
Great product at a good price, one of the lowest i've found. bonus that you can collect clubcard points on it too! Quick delivery. very happy, will get all my ink from Tesco from now on