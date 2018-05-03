By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Epson Daisy T1801 Black Printer Ink

4(27)Write a review
Epson Daisy T1801 Black Printer Ink
£ 10.50
£10.50/each

Product Description

  • Epson® T18 Daisy single-pack black Claria home ink cartridge
  • Prints approximately 175 pages in black and white
  • Compatible with your Expression Home XP printer
  • Epson Daisy Singlepack Black 18 Claria Home Ink is ideal for affordable, reliable printing without compromise. Compatible with Epson Expression Home XP-30, Epson Expression Home XP-102, Epson Expression Home XP-202, Epson Expression Home XP-205, Epson Expression Home XP-305, Epson Expression Home XP-405, Expression Home XP-212, Expression Home XP-215, Expression Home XP-312, Expression Home XP-315, Expression Home XP-415, Epson MUFC Limited Edition Printer, Expression Home XP-225, Expression Home XP-422 and Expression Home XP-322.

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

27 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Daisy

2 stars

Usual ink, less than usual ink, only printed a six pages

Quick and easy

5 stars

Good ink and quick and easy to get from Tesco click and collect.

No mess instaling

1 stars

I required a new b,ack ink cartridge, Tesco is 5 mims. Down hand road, they had ecsacltly what I required.

Disappointed

1 stars

Not up to expectations. The ink was dry and did not perform. Left with negative feedback. Sorry

Typical Epson quality as expected

4 stars

Bought this for a neighbour to replace a cartridge on a very old printer-copier combo. Works a charm.

As expected

3 stars

Expected quality, expected features, exoected performance.

It's good printer ink

5 stars

We always buy this from Tesco direct. It's reliable and lasts longer than replica brands. It's cheap at Tesco's and by buying online, I can collect from the local Tesco 200 yards from our house!

simple and straightforward

5 stars

easy to use and (so far) behaving well! An easily navigated website and a competitive price is the first bonus. Product has very little waste packaging and is simple to install and takes very little time and the print quality is first class. Cannot comment as yet on the amount of print but very good so far.

Printing purple

1 stars

Not sure why but the black is printing purple . Tried Just the black and white still purple

Epson Singlepack

5 stars

Great easy to order and collect at local store.Arrived very fast

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here