Epson Daisy T1801 Black Printer Ink

Daisy
Usual ink, less than usual ink, only printed a six pages
Quick and easy
Good ink and quick and easy to get from Tesco click and collect.
No mess instaling
I required a new b,ack ink cartridge, Tesco is 5 mims. Down hand road, they had ecsacltly what I required.
Disappointed
Not up to expectations. The ink was dry and did not perform. Left with negative feedback. Sorry
Typical Epson quality as expected
Bought this for a neighbour to replace a cartridge on a very old printer-copier combo. Works a charm.
As expected
Expected quality, expected features, exoected performance.
It's good printer ink
We always buy this from Tesco direct. It's reliable and lasts longer than replica brands. It's cheap at Tesco's and by buying online, I can collect from the local Tesco 200 yards from our house!
simple and straightforward
easy to use and (so far) behaving well! An easily navigated website and a competitive price is the first bonus. Product has very little waste packaging and is simple to install and takes very little time and the print quality is first class. Cannot comment as yet on the amount of print but very good so far.
Printing purple
Not sure why but the black is printing purple . Tried Just the black and white still purple
Epson Singlepack
Great easy to order and collect at local store.Arrived very fast