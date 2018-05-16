By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sunpride Orange Juice 1L

Sunpride Orange Juice 1L
Product Description

  • Orange juice from concentrate.
  • 100% pure
  • From concentrate
  • Pack size: 1000ML

Information

Ingredients

Orange Juice from Concentrate

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened keep refrigerated, store upright and consume within 4 days. For best before end see top of carton.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

Number of uses

Pack contains approximately 6 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Mallard Court,
  • Express Park,
  • Bridgwater,
  • Somerset,

Return to

  • If you're unhappy in any way with your Sunpride Juice we'd like to put things right. Write to our Sunpride Customer Service Team at
  • Refresco Beverages UK Limited,
  • Mallard Court,
  • Express Park,
  • Bridgwater,
  • Somerset,
  • TA6 4RN.
  • We guarantee a refund if contents are not satisfactory. Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 150ml%RI* per 150ml
Energy198kJ297kJ4%
-46kcal69kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g0%
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g0%
Carbohydrate 10.4g15.6g
of which sugars 10.4g15.6g17%
Fibre 0.0g0.0g
Protein 0.5g0.8g
Salt 0.0g0.0g0%
Vitamins and Minerals%RI*%RI*
Vitamin C25mg 31%38mg 46%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
Pack contains approximately 6 servings---

