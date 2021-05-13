Tuc Original Snack Cracker 100

Please bring back the original specification.
They are I am sure only half the thickness of the originals. Only managed to find one biscuit in my previous delivery that was not broken on delivery ,and despite treating them like glass over half of my current purchase break whilst preparing.All very disappointing as I have used the make for travel on many journeys without any problems.
Disappointed
Used to buy these years ago (before palm oil was added to everything in food we eat today) they are nothing like what I remembered. The biscuits used to have a harder bite and not break so easily. The texture now is more like mush when eating and they used to have more flavour.
Tastes great
Tastes great
My favourite cheesy biscuit. Delicious
What a shame other reviews were so poor due to the crackers being broken. I wish I didn’t like these so much! They are so moreish I could eat the lot in one go. I hide them so I don’t have to share with anyone. I wouldn’t mind but at 62 I should know to share. Well tough..I’m not going to!!!
broken biscuits
Sorry to have to say very disappointed as most of the contents are either broken or crumbled. Not very pleased at the price they are.
love these but not the mangled mess they were in
i had a bout of nausea with migraine salty dry snacks help but omg i had to eat powder! my pack contained the middles of the crackers but the corners and most sides were crumbled. i think these were dropped something dropped on them like brad under a bag of spuds. well i never learn so am buying them again..a certain other store didnt have them again.
it would help if they didnt all come broken. i had 6 whole ones out of the packet.
Good with wine
Good with wine