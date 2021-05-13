We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tuc Original Snack Cracker 100

Tuc Original Snack Cracker 100
Each cracker contains

Energy
72kJ
17kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

-

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.3g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2006kJ

Product Description

  • Delicious Savoury Crackers Lightly Sprinkled with Salt
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Barley Malt Extract, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents [Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates], Salt, Eggs, Flavouring, Flour Treatment Agent [Sodium Sulphite], Emulsifier [Sunflower Lecithin]

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Soya and Sesame Seeds For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, please see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

3.6 g = 1 cracker. Contains approximately 28 crackers

Name and address

  • Valeo Foods,
  • Merrywell Industrial Estate,
  • Ballymount,
  • Dublin 12.

Return to

  • Be Happy
  • At Jacob's we are proud of our biscuits and passionate about good quality and taste. Our biscuits are baked with care for your enjoyment. If our biscuits reach you in less than perfect condition, please let us know! Simply return the product and its packaging to our Quality Team at the listed address. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Valeo Foods,
  • Merrywell Industrial Estate,
  • Ballymount,
  • Dublin 12.
  • For more information visit: www.valeofoods.ie or www.jacobs.ie
  • For Customer Care, call: 1800 855 706

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Cracker (3.6g)Reference Intake (RI)*
Energy 2006kJ72kJ8400kJ
-478kcal17kcal2000kcal
Fat 19g0.7g70g
of which saturates 1.9g<0.1g20g
Carbohydrate 67g2.4g260g
of which sugars 7.1g0.3g90g
Fibre 2.4g<0.1g0g
Protein 8.3g0.3g50g
Salt 1.75g0.06g6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
3.6 g = 1 cracker. Contains approximately 28 crackers---
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

8 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Please bring back the original specification.

2 stars

They are I am sure only half the thickness of the originals. Only managed to find one biscuit in my previous delivery that was not broken on delivery ,and despite treating them like glass over half of my current purchase break whilst preparing.All very disappointing as I have used the make for travel on many journeys without any problems.

Disappointed

2 stars

Used to buy these years ago (before palm oil was added to everything in food we eat today) they are nothing like what I remembered. The biscuits used to have a harder bite and not break so easily. The texture now is more like mush when eating and they used to have more flavour.

Tastes great

5 stars

Tastes great

My favourite cheesy biscuit. Delicious

5 stars

What a shame other reviews were so poor due to the crackers being broken. I wish I didn’t like these so much! They are so moreish I could eat the lot in one go. I hide them so I don’t have to share with anyone. I wouldn’t mind but at 62 I should know to share. Well tough..I’m not going to!!!

broken biscuits

2 stars

Sorry to have to say very disappointed as most of the contents are either broken or crumbled. Not very pleased at the price they are.

love these but not the mangled mess they were in

3 stars

i had a bout of nausea with migraine salty dry snacks help but omg i had to eat powder! my pack contained the middles of the crackers but the corners and most sides were crumbled. i think these were dropped something dropped on them like brad under a bag of spuds. well i never learn so am buying them again..a certain other store didnt have them again.

it would help if they didnt all come broken. i ha

4 stars

it would help if they didnt all come broken. i had 6 whole ones out of the packet.

Good with wine

4 stars

Good with wine

