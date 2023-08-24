Rimmel Glitters Ruby Crush Nail Polish 8Ml

Precious stones from Rimmel London is a high coverage glitter nail polish for stunning sparkly nail effects. This Ruby crush shade is sure to dazzle with its full on glitter cover so you can quickly add a funky 'rock n roll' edge to your look

Precious stones from Rimmel London is a high coverage glitter nail polish for stunning sparkly nail effects. This Ruby crush shade is sure to dazzle with its full on glitter cover so you can quickly add a funky 'rock n roll' edge to your look

High Coverage Glitter 002 Ruby Crush High coverage glitter nail polish Supercharged with sparkles, turn your nails into dazzling gems Perfect for the party season

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024