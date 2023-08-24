We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Rimmel Precious Glitters Diamond Dust Nailpolish 8Ml
image 1 of Rimmel Precious Glitters Diamond Dust Nailpolish 8Mlimage 2 of Rimmel Precious Glitters Diamond Dust Nailpolish 8Ml

Rimmel Precious Glitters Diamond Dust Nailpolish 8Ml

3.3(12)
Write a review

£4.00

£5.00/10ml

Glitter 001 Diamond DustHigh coverage glitter nail polishSupercharged with sparkles, turn your nails into dazzling gemsPerfect for the party season
Get gorgeous glittery nails with Rimmel Precious Stones Glitter Nail Polish. Perfect for adding a touch of glitz to your nails, this high coverage nail polish is perfect for those glitter lovers!
High coverage
Pack size: 8ML

Produce of

Made in UK

Net Contents

8ml ℮

View all Nail Polish & Care

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here