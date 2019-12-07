By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hovis 7 Seeds Wholemeal Bread 800G

4(1)Write a review
Hovis 7 Seeds Wholemeal Bread 800G
£ 1.50
£0.19/100g

New

Each slice (44g)
  • Energy459kJ 109kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.41g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1043kJ

Product Description

  • Wholemeal Multiseeded Sliced Bread
  • Our multi-seed loaf is made with Wholemeal flour and seven tasty seeds for delicious flavour and texture.
  • At Hovis® our expert bakers created Seed Sensations®, a range of seriously tasty loaves. All are baked with a blend of seeds including brown linseed, sunflower, pumpkin, millet, golden linseed and poppy seeds - we toast some to give an even richer flavour.
  • High in fibre & bursting with 7 tasty seeds
  • Omega 3 from seeds
  • Source of protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 800g
  • High in fibre
  • Source of protein
  • Omega 3 from seeds

Information

Ingredients

Wholemeal Flour (Wheat), Water, Seed Mix (13%) (contains: Toasted Brown Linseed, Toasted Sunflower Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Millet Seeds, Golden Linseed, Poppy Seeds), Wheat Protein, Yeast, Salt, Soya Flour, Vinegar, Caramelised Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Barley Flour, Emulsifier: E472, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Preservative: E282, Barley Fibre, Flour Treatment Agent: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

To keep your loaf at its best, store away from direct sunlight, in a cool, dry place - ideally not in the fridge. Once opened reseal the bag. If freezing, freeze as soon as possible after purchase. Best within 3 months.For Best Before date, see bag tie.

Number of uses

This loaf contains 18 slices

Warnings

  • SAFETY FIRST:
  • TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Recycling info

Bag. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Hovis Team,
  • Hovis Ltd,
  • PO Box 1529,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 9ED.
  • Hovis Ltd,

Net Contents

800g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Slice 44g% RI*
Energy 1043kJ459kJ
-249kcal109kcal5%
Fat 5.6g2.5g4%
of which saturates 0.5g0.2g1%
Carbohydrates 31.4g13.8g5%
of which sugars 3.1g1.3g1%
Fibre 12.4g5.5g
Protein 11.9g5.2g10%
Salt 0.93g0.41g7%
Omega 3 (ALA)1.77g0.78g
*Reference Intake (RI) of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
This loaf contains 18 slices---

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY FIRST: TO AVOID DANGER OF SUFFOCATION, PLEASE KEEP THIS WRAPPER AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

This is really good bread. It still tastes good an

4 stars

This is really good bread. It still tastes good and is not at all ‘chewy’ although it is 5 days past the best by date! I normally go for Tesco’s own bread which is about half the price of this, but I’ll stick with this (for a while anyway).

