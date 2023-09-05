Nivea Soft Mini 25Ml

NIVEA® Soft is a highly effective, revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use. The light formula with Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil is quickly absorbed and refreshes the skin. Enjoy the invigorating feeling of soft and supple skin. Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.

This face, body and hand moisturiser is ideal for anyone who prefers a low-maintenance approach to skin care, or someone looking to save space amongst their beauty supplies.

Revitalising Moisture - A highly effective, revitalising and moisturising cream that leaves your skin soft and supple. Quality skin care all day long.

Whole Body - This moisturiser is a combined face, hand and body moisturiser, helping you to save precious space on your bathroom shelves.

Light Formula - Our formula refreshes the skin with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, which is quickly absorbed and works to moisturise your body, face and hands.

Everyday Use - For use with all skin types, whether that's oily, dry, sensitive or normal skin.