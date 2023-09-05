We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Soft Mini 25Ml

£1.75

£7.00/100ml

NIVEA® Soft is a highly effective, revitalising moisturising cream for everyday use. The light formula with Vitamin E & Jojoba Oil is quickly absorbed and refreshes the skin. Enjoy the invigorating feeling of soft and supple skin. Skin compatibility dermatologically approved.This face, body and hand moisturiser is ideal for anyone who prefers a low-maintenance approach to skin care, or someone looking to save space amongst their beauty supplies.Revitalising Moisture - A highly effective, revitalising and moisturising cream that leaves your skin soft and supple. Quality skin care all day long.Whole Body - This moisturiser is a combined face, hand and body moisturiser, helping you to save precious space on your bathroom shelves.Light Formula - Our formula refreshes the skin with Vitamin E and Jojoba Oil, which is quickly absorbed and works to moisturise your body, face and hands.Everyday Use - For use with all skin types, whether that's oily, dry, sensitive or normal skin.
Highly effective, revitalising moisturising creamQuickly absorbs and refreshes the skinLeaves your skin soft and suppleFor everyday useSkin compatibility dermatologically approved
Pack size: 25ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Paraffinum Liquidum, Myristyl Alcohol, Butylene Glycol, Alcohol Denat., Myristyl Myristate, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Cera Microcristallina, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lanolin Alcohol (Eucerit®), Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Polyglyceryl-2 Caprate, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Citronellol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene, Benzyl Salicylate, Parfum

Made in Germany

25ml ℮

