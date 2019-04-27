By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nature's Finest Mandarin In Juice 390G

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 1.70
£7.09/kg

Product Description

  • Mandarins in Juice
  • One of your five a day
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 240g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Mandarin Segments, Pear Juice (from concentrate), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)

Storage

After opening store in a refrigerator and consume within 2 days.Best Before End: See top of pot.

Number of uses

Serving per package: 3.1, Serving size: 125g

Warnings

  • May contain seeds, pit fragments or stems.

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Nature's Finest Food Products Ltd,
  • Regal Court,
  • 42-44 High Street,
  • Slough,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL1 1EL.

Return to

Drained weight

240g

Net Contents

390g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage quantity per: 100gAverage quantity per: 125g
Energy kJ241301
kcal5771
Fat <0.2g<0.5g
of which saturates <0.2g<0.2g
Carbohydrates13g16.3g
of which sugars 13g16.3g
Fibre 0g0g
Protein 0.5g0.6g
Salt*0.02g0.03g
*Due to naturally occurring sodium--

Safety information

May contain seeds, pit fragments or stems.

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

These are the sweetest mandarins I've ever tasted

5 stars

These are the sweetest mandarins I've ever tasted and the juice is gorgeous! I use them in puddings, cakes and just to eat as they are. I will never buy tinned mandarins again.

Just Right.

4 stars

I usually get acid problems from this type of fruit but I really like mandarins so I thought I'd try these. The other reviewer is correct, they are sweeter than others. But they should also read the product description. There is NO added sugar. I'm assuming the pear juice adds the extra sweetness. For me, it makes them just right. If your taste is for more acidity then go for a different brand. There are plenty that use mandarin/orange juice, it doesn't need bringing back, it's never gone away!

No stars! Horrible, very, very sweet,..in pear jui

1 stars

No stars! Horrible, very, very sweet,..in pear juice!! Please bring back manderins in manderin/orange juice, with NO sugar!?

