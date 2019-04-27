Nature's Finest Mandarin In Juice 390G

These are the sweetest mandarins I've ever tasted
These are the sweetest mandarins I've ever tasted and the juice is gorgeous! I use them in puddings, cakes and just to eat as they are. I will never buy tinned mandarins again.
Just Right.
I usually get acid problems from this type of fruit but I really like mandarins so I thought I'd try these. The other reviewer is correct, they are sweeter than others. But they should also read the product description. There is NO added sugar. I'm assuming the pear juice adds the extra sweetness. For me, it makes them just right. If your taste is for more acidity then go for a different brand. There are plenty that use mandarin/orange juice, it doesn't need bringing back, it's never gone away!
No stars! Horrible, very, very sweet,..in pear jui
No stars! Horrible, very, very sweet,..in pear juice!! Please bring back manderins in manderin/orange juice, with NO sugar!?