Tesco Coffee Whitener 460G

4.5(9)Write a review
Tesco Coffee Whitener 460G
£ 1.94
£0.42/100g
Two teaspoonfuls
  • Energy143kJ 34kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2207kJ / 528kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of dried glucose syrup, coconut oil and milk proteins.
  • SMOOTH Stir into tea or coffee for a velvety drink.
  SMOOTH Stir into tea or coffee for a velvety drink.
  • Smooth
  • Stir into tea or coffee for a velvety drink
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 460g

Information

Ingredients

Dried Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Stabilisers (Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened replace lid tightly.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Add 1-2 teaspoonfuls (approx. 6.5g) to hot black coffee or tea and stir.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 70 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

460g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2207kJ / 528kcal143kJ / 34kcal
Fat30.0g2.0g
Saturates27.4g1.8g
Carbohydrate62.5g4.1g
Sugars10.3g0.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein2.0g0.1g
Salt1.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

No longer available locally so sad.

5 stars

Excellent quality unfortunately my local Tesco Metro at Tewkesbury has suddenly stopped stocking it, would it be possible to order a case to bew delivered tothat store rather than driving all the way to another bigger store? I don't often buy enough in one go to warrant a home delivery. Thanks - Jane

great taste

5 stars

I bought this a couple of months ago to see how it tasted im now using it every day it encouraged me to drink more coffee.

Good value

4 stars

I would like the more expensive coffe whitener but this is a very good second best.

great

5 stars

i buy it ussually

Excellent value

5 stars

Have been using this for years. Tried it first when I couldn’t get the usual well known brand but found it just as good & better value for money.

Great alternative.

5 stars

Always used to buy Coffee Mate but tried this instead because it had less fat. What a great replacement. Tastes fine in coffee. As good as coffee Mate. Buy it all the time now.

great coffee whitener

4 stars

is as good if not better than coffee mate

If, like me, you keep forgetting how old your fresh milk is, this whitener is a good replacement. Not as good as the real thing, however.

4 stars

I have absolutely no complaint with your excellent home delivery service.

Well priced top quality own product

5 stars

Great creamy flavour, very easily & quickly dissolved and left no residue Well priced top quality own product

