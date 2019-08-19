Tesco Coffee Whitener 460G

No longer available locally so sad.
Excellent quality unfortunately my local Tesco Metro at Tewkesbury has suddenly stopped stocking it, would it be possible to order a case to bew delivered tothat store rather than driving all the way to another bigger store? I don't often buy enough in one go to warrant a home delivery. Thanks - Jane
great taste
I bought this a couple of months ago to see how it tasted im now using it every day it encouraged me to drink more coffee.
Good value
I would like the more expensive coffe whitener but this is a very good second best.
great
i buy it ussually
Excellent value
Have been using this for years. Tried it first when I couldn’t get the usual well known brand but found it just as good & better value for money.
Great alternative.
Always used to buy Coffee Mate but tried this instead because it had less fat. What a great replacement. Tastes fine in coffee. As good as coffee Mate. Buy it all the time now.
great coffee whitener
is as good if not better than coffee mate
If, like me, you keep forgetting how old your fresh milk is, this whitener is a good replacement. Not as good as the real thing, however.
I have absolutely no complaint with your excellent home delivery service.
Well priced top quality own product
Great creamy flavour, very easily & quickly dissolved and left no residue Well priced top quality own product