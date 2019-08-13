Tesco Reduced Fat Coffee Whitener 460G

Lovely and works in tea as well.
I find that normal powered milk tastes like sawdust and normal coffee whitener is like watery evaporated milk and too strong a taste sometimes bordering on dream topping. This however is lovely, not too strong and I even enjoyed it in tea on a camping trip.
Diabetics should really steer clear of of this.
Diabetics should really steer clear of of this.
Just As Good As The Leading Brand
Every bit as good as the leading brand. To those who are health conscious, it's worth noting just how much less fat this product has compared to the regular red jar. Especially if you drink several cups of coffee a day.
good value
we bought this to keep in the horse lorry to save having to take milk out with us each weekend, and we are glad we did. stays fresh and actually tastes good in tea too.
I always buy this product I like it...and I always
I always buy this product I like it...and I always keep a couple in he cupboard
Low in fat incredibly high in sugar
Looks good, tastes great expect because full of sugar,
GREAT TASTING ALTERNATIVE TO MILK
JUST LIKE THE "CREAMY" TASTE
No flavour
Because it is light version it has adversely affected the taste
Very good quality, excellent taste and flavour
I started using sachets of 'creamer' in a cup of coffee at work, (over 18 years ago). That was it, I was hooked. Then I was looking for similar products on the supermarket shelves. Not difficult, I've only found two brands at any one time. Tesco's own brand is lovely, and exactly what I wanted. Its very affordable but I feel I'm having a treat. It has a good creamy flavour, and if I put the powder in the beaker before the water, I can achieve a good froth on top. (Not that I go anywhere for coffee, to be able to compare). But then I don't want to, I have just what I want at home.