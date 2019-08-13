By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Reduced Fat Coffee Whitener 460G

4(9)Write a review
Tesco Reduced Fat Coffee Whitener 460G
£ 1.94
£0.42/100g
Two teaspoonfuls
  • Energy112kJ 26kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1718kJ / 406kcal

Product Description

  • A blend of dried glucose syrup, coconut oil and milk proteins.
  • SMOOTH Stir into tea or coffee for a velvety drink.
  • SMOOTH Stir into tea or coffee for a velvety drink.
  • Reduced fat
  • Smooth
  • Stir into tea or coffee for a velvety drink
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 460g
  • Reduced fat

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Dried Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Stabiliser (Dipotassium Phosphate), Milk Proteins, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Titanium Dioxide), Anti-caking Agent (Tricalcium Phosphate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, replace lid tightly.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Add 1-2 teaspoonfuls (approx. 6.5g) to hot black coffee or tea and stir.

Number of uses

Pack contains approx. 70 servings

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic check local recycling Pot. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

460g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1718kJ / 406kcal112kJ / 26kcal
Fat6.7g0.4g
Saturates5.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate85.5g5.6g
Sugars19.3g1.3g
Fibre0g0g
Protein1.0g0.1g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely and works in tea as well.

5 stars

I find that normal powered milk tastes like sawdust and normal coffee whitener is like watery evaporated milk and too strong a taste sometimes bordering on dream topping. This however is lovely, not too strong and I even enjoyed it in tea on a camping trip.

Diabetics should really steer clear of of this.

3 stars

Diabetics should really steer clear of of this.

Just As Good As The Leading Brand

5 stars

Every bit as good as the leading brand. To those who are health conscious, it's worth noting just how much less fat this product has compared to the regular red jar. Especially if you drink several cups of coffee a day.

good value

5 stars

we bought this to keep in the horse lorry to save having to take milk out with us each weekend, and we are glad we did. stays fresh and actually tastes good in tea too.

I always buy this product I like it...and I always

5 stars

I always buy this product I like it...and I always keep a couple in he cupboard

Low in fat incredibly high in sugar

2 stars

Looks good, tastes great expect because full of sugar,

GREAT TASTING ALTERNATIVE TO MILK

5 stars

JUST LIKE THE "CREAMY" TASTE

No flavour

1 stars

Because it is light version it has adversely affected the taste

Very good quality, excellent taste and flavour

5 stars

I started using sachets of 'creamer' in a cup of coffee at work, (over 18 years ago). That was it, I was hooked. Then I was looking for similar products on the supermarket shelves. Not difficult, I've only found two brands at any one time. Tesco's own brand is lovely, and exactly what I wanted. Its very affordable but I feel I'm having a treat. It has a good creamy flavour, and if I put the powder in the beaker before the water, I can achieve a good froth on top. (Not that I go anywhere for coffee, to be able to compare). But then I don't want to, I have just what I want at home.

Helpful little swaps

Nestle Coffee-Mate Light 500G

£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here