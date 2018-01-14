By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Horizon Sns Messenger Bag

4.5(48)Write a review
Horizon Sns Messenger Bag
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Design, dazzle and shine with this creative set
  • Colour your own messenger bag
  • Includes 5 fun fashion markers
  • Cra-Z-Art's Shimmer 'n Sparkle Color Your Own Messenger Bag lets you create your own designer everyday bag!Includes an attractive messenger bag with five fun fashion markers!Be your own trendy bag designer \r \n \r \n \r \n

48 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Perfect gift for 7 year old

5 stars

Bought as a Christmas gift and a big hit with our 7 year old

Great colour in bah

5 stars

Bought as Christmas present for 7yr old granddaughter. She loved it and has been colouring it in. Not finished yet!

Great present!

5 stars

Bought for a 7 year old's Christmas present - she loved the item and it made a great present - very happy.

bag

4 stars

looks fun hope the kids like it too a bag they can design themselves

Great for all ages

5 stars

Bought this for my niece in Australia, and she loves it my granddaughter had one some time ago and loved it, it is so lovely to decorate something as you would like it , would recommend it for anyone from 8 to 28

Great fun

5 stars

My 7 old daughter loved this. She spent hours colouring it in just so! Would definitely recommend!

Great

5 stars

Brilliant present for children aged 7 -8. I have bought three.

Great & stylish!

5 stars

Tesco is the only store selling this particular style. Great value for money and my God daughters absolutely love them. Kept them amused for hours and looks fantastic completed. They love them!!

Decent size, great colours.

4 stars

Bought for my daughters birthday and she loved it. My only complaint would be that the black outline smudges a bit when coloured over, so some colours end up a tiny bit muddy looking.

Daughter loves it.

5 stars

This is 2nd bag of this type I've bought for my daughter. She loves to be able to colour the design herself. The bag itself is a good size with hardwaring material. Exactly as advertised.

1-10 of 48 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

