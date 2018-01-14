Horizon Sns Messenger Bag

Perfect gift for 7 year old
Bought as a Christmas gift and a big hit with our 7 year old
Bought as Christmas present for 7yr old granddaughter. She loved it and has been colouring it in. Not finished yet!
Great present!
Bought for a 7 year old's Christmas present - she loved the item and it made a great present - very happy.
looks fun hope the kids like it too a bag they can design themselves
Great for all ages
Bought this for my niece in Australia, and she loves it my granddaughter had one some time ago and loved it, it is so lovely to decorate something as you would like it , would recommend it for anyone from 8 to 28
Great fun
My 7 old daughter loved this. She spent hours colouring it in just so! Would definitely recommend!
Great
Brilliant present for children aged 7 -8. I have bought three.
Great & stylish!
Tesco is the only store selling this particular style. Great value for money and my God daughters absolutely love them. Kept them amused for hours and looks fantastic completed. They love them!!
Decent size, great colours.
Bought for my daughters birthday and she loved it. My only complaint would be that the black outline smudges a bit when coloured over, so some colours end up a tiny bit muddy looking.
Daughter loves it.
This is 2nd bag of this type I've bought for my daughter. She loves to be able to colour the design herself. The bag itself is a good size with hardwaring material. Exactly as advertised.