Maggi So Juicy Garlic For Chicken 30G

1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy1491 kJ 352 kcal
    18%
  • Fat2.8g
    4%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars11.0g
    12%
  • Salt1.12g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1359 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Chicken with Garlic.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Stuff to love
  • Ingredients you know Garlic, Onion and Parsley
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Make tender, flavourful garlic chicken with Maggi® So Juicy® Garlic Chicken. This packet provides the effortless way to make a tasty and juicy Garlic Chicken meal with no mess or stress! The delicious garlic chicken seasoning mix in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
  • Each packet contains an aromatic mix of herbs and spices — including garlic, parsley, black pepper, paprika, ginger, coriander, marjoram, and cayenne chilli pepper - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the ingredients and the Maggi® So Juicy Garlic Chicken recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with lettuce and potato salad with red onion and fresh herbs for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® Garlic Chicken.
  • *chicken not included
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Garlic Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Mixed Herbs Chicken?
  • Why not try serving your garlic chicken with lettuce and potato salad with red onion and fresh herbs?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • A delicious garlic chicken recipe mix with a special cooking bag
  • Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
  • Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (Potato, Onion (11.7%), Tomato, Parsnip), Garlic (7.5%), Salt, Sugar, Herbs and Spices (Parsley (2.2%), Black Pepper, Paprika, Ginger, Marjoram, Coriander, Red Cayenne Pepper), Corn Starch, Sunflower Oil, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten, Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Preheat oven to 180ºC (160ºC for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keep the red tie for later use. Place 4 x 150g chicken breasts into the bag. Add the seasoning from sachet into the bag.
  • 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix together by gently massaging the seasoning into the ingredients. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
  • 3 Cook for 35-40 minutes. (55-60 minutes for 8 x chicken drumsticks). Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with boiled new potatoes with red onion and salad leaves with cherry tomatoes and parsley - see our serving suggestion to the left.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving**% RI*
Energy 1359 kJ288 kJ1491 kJ18%
-322 kcal68 kcal352 kcal
Fat 4.3g0.5g2.8g4%
of which: saturates 0.5g0.1g0.6g3%
Carbohydrate 58.1g7.4g38.2g15%
of which: sugars 32.4g2.1g11.0g12%
Fibre 8.5g0.7g3.6g-
Protein 8.5g8.1g41.7g83%
Salt 11.43g0.22g1.12g19%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared' ----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Not too tasty, packed full of sugar

2 stars

Used this with chicken and some veg, taste wasn’t impressive and turned out there is way too much sugar in there to be considered a healthy meal

Very tasty

4 stars

We tried this for a change and were glad we did, it was easy to use and gave us a tasty mid week meal. The flavours were good and the chicken tasted lovely. Very happy and will definitely buy again and try some other things in the Maggi range.

Tasty!

5 stars

Really simple, tasty and moist chicken breasts. A firm favourite in our house.

amazing sauce

5 stars

Had this last night and it made an amazing sauce and the chicken was lovely and moist overall a great meal

Beautiful, easy to make chicken

5 stars

Love this product and buy it every week. Once a week my 9 year old son has to make tea for the family in return for his spends. He chooses this Maggie tea every time!

Easy and quick to use

5 stars

Fantastic product does as it says keeps chicken moist but full of flavour

Love this

5 stars

I love this product, The children really think i can cook. I haven't owned up yet

Great taste

4 stars

Great taste and SO easy to use, love it Would use again

