Old Jamaica Sparkling Grape Soda Drink 330Ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated Grape Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Sparkling grape flavour soft drink
  • Pack size: 330ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Brilliant Blue), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before end: See base of can.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool

Warnings

  • The colour in this product may stain fabric or clothing.

Recycling info

Can. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Cott Beverages Ltd,
  • Kegworth,
  • DE74 2FJ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Cott Beverages Ltd,
  • Kegworth,
  • DE74 2FJ,
  • UK.
  • www.oldjamaicagingerbeer.com

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 84kJ/20kcal
Fat <0.1g
of which saturates <0.1g
Carbohydrate 4.9g
of which sugars 4.9g
Protein <0.1g
Salt <0.01g

Safety information

The colour in this product may stain fabric or clothing.

