Old Jamaica Sparkling Cream Soda Drink 330Ml
Product Description
- Carbonated Vanilla Flavour Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- Sparkling vanilla flavour soft drink
- Pack size: 330ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Sugar, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best before end: See base of can.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cool
Recycling info
Can. Recyclable
Name and address
- Cott Beverages Ltd,
- Kegworth,
- DE74 2FJ,
- UK.
- www.oldjamaicagingerbeer.com
Net Contents
330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|85kJ/20kcal
|Fat
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.9g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|Protein
|0.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
