Tesco Catcuts In Jelly Selection 12X400g

4(2)Write a review
Tesco Catcuts In Jelly Selection 12X400g
£ 5.00
£1.05/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult cats aged 1-7 years
  • 100% complete, with essential vitamins and minerals, Calcium to support strong teeth and bones, Omega 6 and Zinc to support healthy skin and coat, No Artificial Flavours, No Artificial Colours
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts
  • Pack size: 4800G

Information

Ingredients

Composition
Cuts in Jelly with Chicken: Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Chicken), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars.

Cuts in Jelly with Lamb: Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%, including 4% Lamb), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars.

Cuts in Jelly with Beef: Meat and Animal Derivatives (41%, including 4% Beef), Fish and Fish Derivatives, Minerals, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars.

Cuts in Jelly with Salmon: Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Salmon), Minerals, Derivatives of vegetable Origin, Oils and Fats, Various Sugars.

Additives:
Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 2g.
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin A 1290 IU, Vitamin D₃ 200 IU, Ferrous Sulphate Monohydrate 30 mg, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.4 mg, Manganous Sulphate Monohydrate 5 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 25 mg.

Analytical Constituents:
Protein  7.5%, Crude fibres  0.5%, Fat content  4.5%, Inorganic matter  3.0%, Moisture  82.5%, Calcium  0.4%, Omega 6  0.8%.
Calories: 80 per 100g

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately one 400g can per day in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing your cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12 x 400g e (4.8kg)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents
Crude protein7.5%
Crude oils and fats4.5%
Crude fibre0.5%
Crude ash3%
Moisture82.5%

2 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

my cats like it

4 stars

my cats like it

Its value for money!

4 stars

Iti is good .. i use it to feed ferral cats and hedgehogs i overwinter. Also for my own cats.

