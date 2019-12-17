By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Single Scottish Morning Roll

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Single Scottish Morning Roll
£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Offer

One roll
  • Energy1010kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.5g
    2%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1122kJ / 265kcal

Product Description

  • Big Bite Scottish Roll
  • Big Bite Scottish Roll, Proved for longer and batch baked for a light and soft texture.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Yeast, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Wheat, Gluten

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne roll (90g)
Energy1122kJ / 265kcal1010kJ / 238kcal
Fat1.6g1.4g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate51.9g46.7g
Sugars1.7g1.5g
Fibre2.2g2.0g
Protein9.6g8.6g
Salt0.9g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

lovely

5 stars

love these they actually taste like bread roll should

