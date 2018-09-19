By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi So Juicy Paprika For Chicken 30G

4.5(6)Write a review
Maggi So Juicy Paprika For Chicken 30G
£ 1.00
£3.34/100g
1/4 of our Meal Suggestion (see reverse) contains:
  • Energy2520 kJ 600 kcal
    30%
  • Fat22.1g
    32%
  • Saturates5.7g
    29%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt1.32g
    22%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1251 kJ

Product Description

  • Seasoning Mix for Chicken with Paprika.
  • For other authentic & delicious meal ideas go to maggi.co.uk
  • Stuff to love
  • Ingredients you know Red Pepper, Thyme and Tomato
  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
  • Enjoy the classic sweet, smoky flavour of paprika with Maggi® So Juicy® Paprika Chicken. This packet provides the effortless way to make a tasty and juicy meal of So Juicy® Paprika Chicken with no mess or stress! The delicious mix of paprika chicken seasoning in our special So Juicy® cooking bag allows your chicken* to cook until tender and juicy in its own juices, meaning no need to add oil. Why not try one of our Meal Suggestions the whole family will love - with the added benefit of providing 2 of your 5 A Day?
  • Each packet contains an aromatic mix of herbs and spices — including paprika, parsley, coriander, marjoram, black pepper, basil, ginger, cayenne chilli pepper, and thyme - and a special cooking bag. Add chicken to your shopping list, and get ready to make a tasty dish. Following the instructions on the packet, just add the ingredients and the Maggi® So Juicy Paprika Chicken recipe mix to the special So Juicy® cooking bag provided, mix it together and cook it in the oven! Serve with steamed rice, mixed peppers and broccoli for a mouth-watering meal in no time! There you have it, Maggi® Paprika Chicken.
  • *chicken not included
  • Maggi® was founded in 1872 by Swiss entrepreneur Julius Maggi, a pioneer of food production who was passionate about producing accessible, deliciously nutritious food. Today, this passion lives on in everything we do over at Maggi®.
  • Our passion for taste and quality shines through in all our recipes; from So Juicy® to So Tender®, from recipe mixes to stocks, from noodles to seasoning. Inspire a love of homemade cooking every day with Maggi®!
  • If you love our Maggi® So Juicy® Paprika Chicken recipe mix, why not try another of our So Juicy® flavours, like So Juicy® Mexican Chicken?
  • Why not try serving your paprika chicken with steamed rice, mixed peppers and broccoli?
  • For more tasty meal ideas visit www.maggi.co.uk
  • A delicious paprika chicken recipe mix with a special cooking bag
  • Cooking bag locks in juices and flavour, so no need to add oil
  • Only ingredients you know, carefully blended by us!
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (Potato, Onion, Tomato (8.9%)), Herbs and Spices (Paprika (17%), Parsley, Coriander, Marjoram, Ginger, Black Pepper, Basil, Thyme (0.45%), Red Cayenne Pepper), Corn Starch, Salt, Sugar, Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten, Egg, Soya, Milk, Celery and Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • 1 Preheat oven to 180ºC (160ºC for fan oven), Gas Mark 4. Do not exceed this temperature. Remove and unfold the cooking bag from top of the sachet, keeping the red tie for later use. Place the 8x 100g chicken drumsticks into the bag and add the seasoning from the sachet.
  • 2 Close the bag at the end using the red tie. Mix the ingredients together by gently turning the bag. Place the bag on its side into a large ovenproof dish, spreading out the ingredients. Do not pierce the bag. Place dish on the bottom shelf of the oven. The bag expands so ensure there is enough space between racks.
  • 3 Cook for 55-60 minutes. (35-40 minutes for 4 x chicken breasts). Remove from the oven, leave to stand for 2-3 minutes before opening - the steam will be very hot. Ensure that the chicken is fully cooked through and piping hot. Serve the juicy chicken with couscous, steamed French beans and roasted peppers and courgette with sun-dried tomatoes and basil- see our serving suggestion to the left.
  • Cooking appliances vary. These instructions are given only as a guide. Bags are not suitable for microwaves or with switched on grill function.

Number of uses

Makes 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per serving% RI*
Energy 1251 kJ494 kJ2520 kJ30%
-297 kcal118 kcal600 kcal
Fat 4.3g4.3g22.1g32%
of which: saturates 0.6g1.1g5.7g29%
Carbohydrate 50.5g11.3g57.5g22%
of which: sugars 17.8g1.5g7.5g8%
Fibre 12.8g1.3g6.4g-
Protein 7.7g7.8g39.6g79%
Salt 12.75g0.26g1.32g22%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**A serving is 1/4 of Meal Suggestion; used as basis for 'per 100g as prepared'----
Makes 4 servings----

Safety information

View more safety information

DANGER OF SUFFOCATION KEEP BAG AWAY FROM BABIES AND CHILDREN

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

YUM!

5 stars

I have tried many of these, but the paprika is everyone's favourite. It's easy to use.

TASTY!

4 stars

So easy to feed the family after a busy day in work. Tasty, and a nice change. Sometimes needs a little longer than specified time if portions are bigger.

Tasty seasoning

5 stars

I use this all the time its lovely on any cut of chicken on or off the bone. Will continue to use and plan on trying more from the range

Kept it nice and juicy

4 stars

Tasty seasoning and the chicken was flavoured well and was tender and juicy

Succulent and easy to use!

5 stars

I use this for my chicken and it always comes out tasty and lovely!

Great taste

5 stars

Never tried this before it looked so nice and easy to make. Now I can't stop getting it love it.

