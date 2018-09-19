Maggi So Juicy Paprika For Chicken 30G

YUM!
I have tried many of these, but the paprika is everyone's favourite. It's easy to use.
TASTY!
So easy to feed the family after a busy day in work. Tasty, and a nice change. Sometimes needs a little longer than specified time if portions are bigger.
Tasty seasoning
I use this all the time its lovely on any cut of chicken on or off the bone. Will continue to use and plan on trying more from the range
Kept it nice and juicy
Tasty seasoning and the chicken was flavoured well and was tender and juicy
Succulent and easy to use!
I use this for my chicken and it always comes out tasty and lovely!
Great taste
Never tried this before it looked so nice and easy to make. Now I can't stop getting it love it.