Tesco Cat Pouches Cuts In Jelly Fish Select 12X100g

Not good for senior cats. My cat is 17 and it makes her vomit every time i fed her this
Great
Tried cats on whiskeys were not keen, moved to Tesco cuts in jelly clean plate every time.
My 6 ate it with gusto!!
I bought this as, my usual bulk delivery of Felix bought online was late being delivered. My 6 cats went nuts for it. Ages range from 6 years to 16 1/5! They ate it with gusto with hardly any left, whereas there was always loads left of the Felix. I was throwing away more than they were eating . Would definitely recommend this product.