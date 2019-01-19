By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cat Pouches Cuts In Jelly Fish Select 12X100g

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Cat Pouches Cuts In Jelly Fish Select 12X100g
£ 2.25
£1.88/kg

Product Description

  • A complete pet food for adult cats aged 1 - 7 years.
  • Cuts in Jelly Fish Selection 1 7yrs
  • Developed with Pet Nutrition Experts.
  • Pack size: 1200G

Information

Ingredients

With Haddock in Jelly
Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Haddock), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory). 

With Tuna in Jelly
Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Tuna), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).

With Prawn in Jelly
Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Molluscs and Crustaceans (4% Prawn), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).

Salmon in Jelly
Composition
Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Salmon), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).

Additives (for all varieties)
Technological Additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 1.6g.
Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450 mg.

Analytical constituents (for all varieties)
Protein    8.0%
Crude fibres    0.5%
Fat content    6.5%
Inorganic matter    2.0%
Moisture    82.0%
Calcium    0.3%
Omega 6    1.0%
Calories    96 per 100g

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

Produce of

Produced in Republic of Ireland

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Box. Card widely recycled Pouch. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

12 x 100g e (1.2kg)

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Composition
    With Tuna in Jelly: Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Tuna), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).


    Additives (For all varieties)
    Technological additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 1.6g.
    Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450 mg.

    Analytical Constituents (For all varieties)
    Protein    8.0%
    Crude fibres    0.5%
    Fat content    6.5%
    Inorganic matter    2.0%
    Moisture    82.0%
    Calcium    0.3%
    Omega 6    1.0%
    Calories    96 per 100g

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Composition
    With Salmon  in Jelly
    Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Salmon), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).

    Additives (For all varieties)
    Technological additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 1.6g.
    Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450 mg.

    Analytical Constituents (For all varieties)
    Protein    8.0%
    Crude fibres    0.5%
    Fat content    6.5%
    Inorganic matter    2.0%
    Moisture    82.0%
    Calcium    0.3%
    Omega 6    1.0%
    Calories    96 per 100g

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Composition
    With Prawn in Jelly: Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Molluscs and Crustaceans (4% Prawn), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).

    Additives (For all varieties)
    Technological additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 1.6g.
    Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450 mg.

    Analytical Constituents (For all varieties)
    Protein    8.0%
    Crude fibres    0.5%
    Fat content    6.5%
    Inorganic matter    2.0%
    Moisture    82.0%
    Calcium    0.3%
    Omega 6    1.0%
    Calories    96 per 100g

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

  • Information

    Ingredients

    Composition
    With Haddock  in Jelly
    Meat and Animal Derivatives (39%), Fish and Fish Derivatives (4% Haddock), Minerals, Various Sugars, Oils and Fats, Derivatives of Vegetable Origin (0.08% Chicory).


    Additives (For all varieties)
    Technological additives per Kg: Cassia Gum 1.6g.
    Nutritional Additives per Kg: Vitamin D3 100 IU, Calcium Iodate Anhydrous 0.8 mg, Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate 38 mg, Taurine 450 mg.

    Analytical Constituents (For all varieties)
    Protein    8.0%
    Crude fibres    0.5%
    Fat content    6.5%
    Inorganic matter    2.0%
    Moisture    82.0%
    Calcium    0.3%
    Omega 6    1.0%
    Calories    96 per 100g

    Storage

    • Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 2 days. Daily Feeding Guide An average adult cat (4kg) needs approximately 2-4 pouches per day, in at least 2 separate meals. This will vary depending upon the activity level and size of your cat. Cats regulate their food intake and seldom overeat. Best served at room temperature. Pregnant and nursing mothers may require up to 4 times as much as their normal intake. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet. When introducing you cat to a new food, make the change gradually over 7-10 days, increasing the proportion of the new food each day.

    Number of uses

    12 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Not good for senior cats

1 stars

Not good for senior cats. My cat is 17 and it makes her vomit every time i fed her this

Great

5 stars

Tried cats on whiskeys were not keen, moved to Tesco cuts in jelly clean plate every time.

My 6 ate it with gusto!!

5 stars

I bought this as, my usual bulk delivery of Felix bought online was late being delivered. My 6 cats went nuts for it. Ages range from 6 years to 16 1/5! They ate it with gusto with hardly any left, whereas there was always loads left of the Felix. I was throwing away more than they were eating . Would definitely recommend this product.

Usually bought next

Tesco Lightweight Cat Litter 10L

£ 1.89
£0.19/litre

Go Cat Adult Chicken & Duck 340G

£ 1.10
£3.24/kg

Go Cat Duck & Chicken 825G

£ 2.25
£2.73/kg

Tesco Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.25
£0.13/metre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here