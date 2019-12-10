Tesco Finest Fair Trade Shiraz, South Africa 75 Cl

Shiraz wine. Not up to scratch
A heavy wine, which gave both my wife, and I, headaches - the morning after each bottle. Didn't really enjoy them at all.
More than disappointing
One of our favourite wines is a good Shiraz,so when I saw this one I ordered six and was confidant I was going to get a good wine especially as it is from theTesco Finest Range. How wrong was I. This wine is described as full bodied on the front of the label and medium bodied on the reverse label !!!! The spice notes did not come through for me as neither did the vanilla. I did decant this wine as I thought it would improve, which it didn't. We were very disappointed with this wine and still have 4 bottles in the wine rack. I think the only way to get rid is to take it to friends when we go to dinner. Tesco you really need to up your game here.
Fruity and good value
This wine is a pleasurable experience, unlike other reviews within about 10 minutes of opening found it very drinkable with a bramble/vanilla taste. Also very pleasant aftertaste. Excellent with Pasta and steaks! Firmly committed to this Shiraz.
Fruity and full of flavour
This wine is a typical example of a South African Shiraz. Great with grills and roasts.have ordered it 3 times now. It is delicious.
Good value
A very fruity wine, and consequently a little on the sweet side, but full-bodied. A good partner for Italian/Mediterranean dishes like grilled peppers, lasagne or pasta dishes with a tomato sauce.
Price is about right
This wine builds itself up as a Tescos finest, well if that's the best go to Majestic. This is a bland Shiraz with little taste no matter how long you let it breath! I won't be buying it again or being fooled by the Tesco finest label.
unfairly reviewed
This is an odd wine. It cannot be opened and drunk with pleasure unless it is decanted and allowed to breathe for at least two hours. It also needs to be served at room temperature. It is not a wine to be drunk on its own. Serve it with a steak or red meat and it glows. Tesco might have drawn more attention to all this but it is good value for money. I do wonder at 15% by vol though.
Reserving judgement
Seems to have identity crisis as to the ABV strength. Nothing on back of label in usual place, but front says 15% in an abysmal font. Label pictured here says 14% in same bad font. I paid £5 per bottle.
Unbelievable, smooth as silk
Absolutely luscious wine. As Shirazs' go it's marvellous. All the elements of berries and spice roll over your palate in a sensation that tingles my entire body. This wine is totally winegasmic. Sure to light any fire and warm you on a chilly night
This wine is fantastic
This is a full bodied Shiraz a welcomed evening drink with or without food