Tesco Finest Fair Trade Shiraz, South Africa 75 Cl

3(19)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Fair Trade Shiraz, South Africa 75 Cl
Typical values per 100g: Energy 321kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • Shiraz. Wine of Origin Breede River Valley. Wine of South Africa.
  • A spicy red, made from the small, dark skinned Shiraz grapes that ripen in the heat of the Breede River Valley. Full bodied with flavours of bramble, dark cherry and plum, punctuated with peppery notes and a juicy finish. Enjoy with barbecued sausages, peppered steak.
  • Fairtrade
  • Wine of Breede River Valley, South Africa
  • Spicy & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • The wine has classic white pepper aromas on the nose and has ripe, rich blackcurrant and plum flavours on the palate. The finish is soft and long with hints of spice and sweet vanilla oak

Region of Origin

Breede River Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Johan Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Spicy & full bodied

Grape Variety

Shiraz/Syrah

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested in the early morning to preserve all the flavours and aromas. After gentle destalking, the grapes are crushed and moved to stainless steel tanks where pre-fermentation maceration takes place for 3 days at 10 degrees Celsius. Standard maceration follows with 2 pump overs and the grapes left to ferment until dry

History

  • Settlers started expanding the Cape region as farmland started to become scarce which led to the establishment of the towns of Robertson and Worcester. In the mid-19th century, the German settlers began planting orchards and vineyards and today, almost 40 percent of the vineyards in South Africa can be found in the Breede River Valley wine region

Regional Information

  • The Breede River Valley region offers a wide range of microclimates and terrains for grape cultivation. From the higher altitude mountain slopes with its rocky and stony soil to the valley floor running along the Breede river with mainly alluvial soil. A Mediterranean climate dominates this region, with temperatures colder in the winter and hotter in the summer than in the more coastal regions of the Western Cape

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 2 year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy with barbecued sausages, peppered steak.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Home of Origin Wine,
  • Stellenbosch 7599,
  • South Africa A921.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy321kJ / 77kcal401kJ / 97kcal

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

19 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Shiraz wine. Not up to scratch

2 stars

A heavy wine, which gave both my wife, and I, headaches - the morning after each bottle. Didn't really enjoy them at all.

More than disappointing

2 stars

One of our favourite wines is a good Shiraz,so when I saw this one I ordered six and was confidant I was going to get a good wine especially as it is from theTesco Finest Range. How wrong was I. This wine is described as full bodied on the front of the label and medium bodied on the reverse label !!!! The spice notes did not come through for me as neither did the vanilla. I did decant this wine as I thought it would improve, which it didn't. We were very disappointed with this wine and still have 4 bottles in the wine rack. I think the only way to get rid is to take it to friends when we go to dinner. Tesco you really need to up your game here.

Fruity and good value

4 stars

This wine is a pleasurable experience, unlike other reviews within about 10 minutes of opening found it very drinkable with a bramble/vanilla taste. Also very pleasant aftertaste. Excellent with Pasta and steaks! Firmly committed to this Shiraz.

Fruity and full of flavour

4 stars

This wine is a typical example of a South African Shiraz. Great with grills and roasts.have ordered it 3 times now. It is delicious.

Good value

4 stars

A very fruity wine, and consequently a little on the sweet side, but full-bodied. A good partner for Italian/Mediterranean dishes like grilled peppers, lasagne or pasta dishes with a tomato sauce.

Price is about right

1 stars

This wine builds itself up as a Tescos finest, well if that's the best go to Majestic. This is a bland Shiraz with little taste no matter how long you let it breath! I won't be buying it again or being fooled by the Tesco finest label.

unfairly reviewed

4 stars

This is an odd wine. It cannot be opened and drunk with pleasure unless it is decanted and allowed to breathe for at least two hours. It also needs to be served at room temperature. It is not a wine to be drunk on its own. Serve it with a steak or red meat and it glows. Tesco might have drawn more attention to all this but it is good value for money. I do wonder at 15% by vol though.

Reserving judgement

3 stars

Seems to have identity crisis as to the ABV strength. Nothing on back of label in usual place, but front says 15% in an abysmal font. Label pictured here says 14% in same bad font. I paid £5 per bottle.

Unbelievable, smooth as silk

5 stars

Absolutely luscious wine. As Shirazs' go it's marvellous. All the elements of berries and spice roll over your palate in a sensation that tingles my entire body. This wine is totally winegasmic. Sure to light any fire and warm you on a chilly night

This wine is fantastic

5 stars

This is a full bodied Shiraz a welcomed evening drink with or without food

1-10 of 19 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

