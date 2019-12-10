By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Fair Trade Breede River Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Tesco Finest Fair Trade Breede River Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

  • Energy359kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 287kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • 2019 Sauvignon Blanc. Wine of Origin Breede River Valley. Wine of South Africa.
  • Made from grapes grown on traditional bush vines, which impart extra complexity and concentration, this dry white displays typical flavours of citrus fruits, in particular limes and gooseberries. Crisp and refreshing, this is at its best when served chilled with crab cakes, chicken pasta or simply enjoyed on its own.
  • Fairtrade
  • Wine of South Africa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A classically styled Sauvignon Blanc, brimming with gooseberry and exotic fruit flavours. Made for us by Johan Gerber from some of the best Sauvignon Blanc grapes, planted in the rich soil of the Breede River Valley wine region

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Johan Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2 - Crisp & fruity

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • The grapes were harvested at 22-23 balling sugar with about 3-6 hours of skin contact. After settling, the wine was fermented at 16 degree Celsius in Stainless steel tanks. Wines was racked from fermentation lees and treated with bentonite before cold stabilization. All actions prior to filling was done with utmost care to avoid any form of oxidation.

History

  • Settlers started expanding the Cape region as farmland started to become scarce which led to the establishment of the towns of Robertson and Worcester. In the mid-19th century, the German settlers began planting orchards and vineyards and today, almost 40 percent of the vineyards in South Africa can be found in the Breede River Valley wine region

Regional Information

  • The Breede River Valley region offers a wide range of microclimates and terrains for grape cultivation. From the higher altitude mountain slopes with its rocky and stony soil to the valley floor running along the Breede river with mainly alluvial soil. A Mediterranean climate dominates this region, with temperatures colder in the winter and hotter in the summer than in the more coastal regions of the Western Cape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 1 year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within 1 days.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Crisp and refreshing, this is at its best when chilled served chilled with crab cakes, chicken pasta or simply enjoyed on its own.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Home of Origin Wine,
  • Stellenbosch 7599,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy287kJ / 69kcal359kJ / 87kcal

Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

Love this wine

5 stars

Love this wine

Very disappointing

2 stars

Not a good South African product - a rather medicinal after taste. I would not buy again, in fact I will ask to return the 5 we have not opened.

A great find

5 stars

We have often dabbled with South African Sauvignon Blanc without success This one really changed our view completely . It was very very good and will become a staple if the price stays right

A sensibly priced and refreshing white

4 stars

Unexpected character in a wine so young. The roundness like that of a Chenin balances but does not overpower the sharpness of the Sauvignon. I have never been a real fan of South African wines.....until now.. A fair price gives more flavour and enjoyment for your pound in this surprising find.

Best Wine

4 stars

This wine was the winner from our wine tasting day for our wedding guests 13 out of 15 selected it.

Liked this Wine a lot

4 stars

An excellent Sauv Blanc. A great find and a superb white for sunny summer evenings. Actually, great any time of day. Smooth and delightful on the palate - dry-ish with little acidity. I have just noticed it is not currently in stock.

A good sauvignon blsnc with some sweet notes

4 stars

A smooth tasting wine with strong gooseberry and kiwi fruit flavours. I would say more a 2 in degree of dryness as there are hints of sweetness coming through but a nice South African example.

excellent south african sauvignon blanc

4 stars

this is the second purchase of this wine. really like this smooth south Africa sauvignon Blanc which goes so well with our fish dishes etc. we always rate Tesco Finest Wines and have always purchased them and this is no exception and can highly recommend it

Excellent vegetarian wine

4 stars

We really enjoyed this, well chilled with vegetarian meals Will certainly try to get it again.

Stellenbosch white finest

5 stars

Beautiful place in South Africa, beautiful wine - the Best dry white sauvignon blanc

