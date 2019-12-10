Tesco Finest Fair Trade Breede River Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Love this wine
Very disappointing
Not a good South African product - a rather medicinal after taste. I would not buy again, in fact I will ask to return the 5 we have not opened.
A great find
We have often dabbled with South African Sauvignon Blanc without success This one really changed our view completely . It was very very good and will become a staple if the price stays right
A sensibly priced and refreshing white
Unexpected character in a wine so young. The roundness like that of a Chenin balances but does not overpower the sharpness of the Sauvignon. I have never been a real fan of South African wines.....until now.. A fair price gives more flavour and enjoyment for your pound in this surprising find.
Best Wine
This wine was the winner from our wine tasting day for our wedding guests 13 out of 15 selected it.
Liked this Wine a lot
An excellent Sauv Blanc. A great find and a superb white for sunny summer evenings. Actually, great any time of day. Smooth and delightful on the palate - dry-ish with little acidity. I have just noticed it is not currently in stock.
A good sauvignon blsnc with some sweet notes
A smooth tasting wine with strong gooseberry and kiwi fruit flavours. I would say more a 2 in degree of dryness as there are hints of sweetness coming through but a nice South African example.
excellent south african sauvignon blanc
this is the second purchase of this wine. really like this smooth south Africa sauvignon Blanc which goes so well with our fish dishes etc. we always rate Tesco Finest Wines and have always purchased them and this is no exception and can highly recommend it
Excellent vegetarian wine
We really enjoyed this, well chilled with vegetarian meals Will certainly try to get it again.
Stellenbosch white finest
Beautiful place in South Africa, beautiful wine - the Best dry white sauvignon blanc