By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Rose Champagne 75Cl

5(12)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Rose Champagne 75Cl
£ 23.00
£23.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy358kJ 86kcal
    4%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 286kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Rose Champagne Brut. Produce of France.
  • Made from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, from the largest owner of Premier and Grand Cru grapes. Its refreshing citrus and red fruit flavours, finishing on a delicate mousse, are ideal to serve on its own or with fruity desserts. Store horizontally in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle before opening. Open with care.
  • Made from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, from the largest owner of Premier and Grand Cru grapes. Its refreshing citrus and red fruit flavours, finishing on a delicate mousse, are ideal to serve on its own or with fruity desserts. Store horizontally in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperatures or shake bottle before opening. Open with care.
  • Wine of Champagne, France
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Made from Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, from the largest owner of Premier Cru and Grand Cru grapes. Its refreshing citrus and red fruit flavours, finishing on a delicate mousse, are ideal to serve on its own or with fruity desserts.

Region of Origin

Champagne

Wine Colour

Rosé

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Union Champagne

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Cedric Jacopin

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Champagne

Taste Category

Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Chardonnay, Pinot Noir

Vinification Details

  • The champagne is produced using the classic champagne method and fermented in stainless steel tanks at controlled temperatures. Maturation is between 16 - 24 months in bottle, The winemaker's aim is to make a champagne with a delicate pink colour, appealing aromas of red fruits and a gentle softness on the palate

History

  • Rosé champagne was traditionally reserved for summer parties, preferably outside in sunshine, it's popularity has soared in recent years and its delicate colour together with appealing fruit flavour makes it a favourite now for all occasions.

Regional Information

  • Champagne, the wine, may come only from the Champagne region in Northern France. Limestone and clay soils, similar to those in southern England, produce the finest quality grapes for making Champagne.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store horizontally in a cool, dark place. Do not store at high temperatures

Produce of

Crafted in Champagne, France

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake bottle before opening. Open with care.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Union Champagne,
  • 7 Rue Pasteur,
  • 51190 Avize,
  • France.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy286kJ / 69kcal358kJ / 86kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

12 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Good value and very drinkable.

4 stars

Tesco knows it's champagnes and it comes out across its range. This Rose is no exception and is a very drinkable and refreshing champagne, citrusy with red fruit notes on the nose and tongue. In my opinion Rose can never be a true champagne but this comes close. Good value in the exorbitant prices that the French command for their champagnes , I'd buy it again . I would recommend it.

Excellent

5 stars

Excellent value for money, wonderful taste, ideal for celebrating..

Great value but I still think 1er Cru is better

4 stars

Champagne is great for celebrating with and can be drunk all day and also with virtually any dish, so Tesco tend to be my go to option for great value and top quality for party fizz. Having been a big fan of the Tesco Finest Premier Cru, i decided to try the Rose which always offers a good alternative and pink fizz is extra special. The value was exceptisonal but this was not a Premier Cru wine and it is noticable, that being said 4 bottles diappeared very qeiickly and it was enjoyable. On reflection fantistic vale and somethinmg different but the Finist Premier Cru is to my mind still the one to go for. Whatever you buy it will improve greatly if you keep it in the dark and in a cool place for 6 months to let it settle and mature, so buy some champagne in the first half of the year and it will be perfect for Christmas 2015 - that is what I am going to do with the remainder of my Rose and Premier Cru and add some more.

Lovely bubbly

5 stars

Very flavoursome rose when you fancy something not too dry. Will buy more when next offer on.

Star Quality

5 stars

This is a champagne for even those amongst us who dont like champagne ! very easy to drink, lovely light colour and not too dry. Will be ordering another case as my guests drank the lot.

Great for that special occassion

5 stars

Great for that special occassion and affordable enough for a treat

Delightful

5 stars

This champagne was obviously good value as it was half price, but was purchased to help celebrate an 18th birthday and was the perfect drink, dry but with a punch

oooh a little gem

5 stars

Nice, nice and nice! Not much more to say really , other than this is a very good Rose for the money, Yum

YUM YUM!!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious - cant wait till Christmas and New Year to be able to drink some of this! Great value for money - love it x

Fresh and fruity

4 stars

Lovely strawberry flavour, easy to drink for any occasion.

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Premier Cru Brut Champagne 75Cl

£ 20.00
£20.00/75cl

Freixenet Italian Sparkling Rose 75Cl

£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Offer

Lanson Black Label Champagne 75Cl

£ 22.00
£22.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here