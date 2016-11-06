Tesco Finest Rose Champagne 75Cl

Good value and very drinkable.
Tesco knows it's champagnes and it comes out across its range. This Rose is no exception and is a very drinkable and refreshing champagne, citrusy with red fruit notes on the nose and tongue. In my opinion Rose can never be a true champagne but this comes close. Good value in the exorbitant prices that the French command for their champagnes , I'd buy it again . I would recommend it.
Excellent
Excellent value for money, wonderful taste, ideal for celebrating..
Great value but I still think 1er Cru is better
Champagne is great for celebrating with and can be drunk all day and also with virtually any dish, so Tesco tend to be my go to option for great value and top quality for party fizz. Having been a big fan of the Tesco Finest Premier Cru, i decided to try the Rose which always offers a good alternative and pink fizz is extra special. The value was exceptisonal but this was not a Premier Cru wine and it is noticable, that being said 4 bottles diappeared very qeiickly and it was enjoyable. On reflection fantistic vale and somethinmg different but the Finist Premier Cru is to my mind still the one to go for. Whatever you buy it will improve greatly if you keep it in the dark and in a cool place for 6 months to let it settle and mature, so buy some champagne in the first half of the year and it will be perfect for Christmas 2015 - that is what I am going to do with the remainder of my Rose and Premier Cru and add some more.
Lovely bubbly
Very flavoursome rose when you fancy something not too dry. Will buy more when next offer on.
Star Quality
This is a champagne for even those amongst us who dont like champagne ! very easy to drink, lovely light colour and not too dry. Will be ordering another case as my guests drank the lot.
Great for that special occassion
Great for that special occassion and affordable enough for a treat
Delightful
This champagne was obviously good value as it was half price, but was purchased to help celebrate an 18th birthday and was the perfect drink, dry but with a punch
oooh a little gem
Nice, nice and nice! Not much more to say really , other than this is a very good Rose for the money, Yum
YUM YUM!!
Absolutely delicious - cant wait till Christmas and New Year to be able to drink some of this! Great value for money - love it x
Fresh and fruity
Lovely strawberry flavour, easy to drink for any occasion.