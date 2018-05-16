Sis. Go Hydro Hydration Tablets Berry 20

Product Description
- Berry flavoured electrolyte mix with natural elderberry extract and added sweetener.
- Key electrolytes to enhance hydration
- Calorie free
- B6 & B2 vitamins to reduce fatigue
- Informed-Sport.com
- SiS GO Hydro should be used as part of a balanced diet and healthy life style. It is not intended as a weight loss product.
- SiS GO Hydro contains precise levels of sodium and other electrolytes to hydrate you during intense exercise. Only 9 calories per serving, use before and during sport.
- Fast hydration, virtually calorie free
- Trusted quality since 1992
- Suitable for vegans
Information
Ingredients
Citric Acid, Electrolytes 37% (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Tricalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Carbonate), Sorbitol, Inulin, Colour (Beetroot Red), Natural Flavouring, Elderberry Powder (2.3%), Starch, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Thiamin)
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.For best before end see base of tube
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Add one SiS GO Hydro tablet (4.3g) to 500ml of water and let it dissolve. Once prepared consume within 24 hours.
Recycling info
Tube. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
- UK.
- Tel: +44 (0) 1282 440980
- www.scienceinsport.com
Net Contents
20 x 4.3g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per tablet 4.3g
|Energy
|930kj/209kcal
|40kj/9kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|0.9g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|4.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|8.0g
|0.3g
|Calcium
|2267mg
|102mg
|Magnesium
|180mg
|8.1mg
|Potassium
|1444mg
|65mg
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|-
