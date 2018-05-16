By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sis. Go Hydro Hydration Tablets Berry 20

Sis. Go Hydro Hydration Tablets Berry 20
£ 7.00
£0.35/each

Product Description

  • Berry flavoured electrolyte mix with natural elderberry extract and added sweetener.
  • Key electrolytes to enhance hydration
  • Calorie free
  • B6 & B2 vitamins to reduce fatigue
  • Informed-Sport.com
  • SiS GO Hydro should be used as part of a balanced diet and healthy life style. It is not intended as a weight loss product.
  • SiS GO Hydro contains precise levels of sodium and other electrolytes to hydrate you during intense exercise. Only 9 calories per serving, use before and during sport.
  • Fast hydration, virtually calorie free
  • Trusted quality since 1992
  • Suitable for vegans

Information

Ingredients

Citric Acid, Electrolytes 37% (Sodium Bicarbonate, Sodium Chloride, Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Chloride, Tricalcium Phosphate, Magnesium Carbonate), Sorbitol, Inulin, Colour (Beetroot Red), Natural Flavouring, Elderberry Powder (2.3%), Starch, Sweetener (Sucralose), Vitamins (Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Thiamin)

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.For best before end see base of tube

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Add one SiS GO Hydro tablet (4.3g) to 500ml of water and let it dissolve. Once prepared consume within 24 hours.

Recycling info

Tube. Recyclable

Name and address

  • SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
  • The Innovation Centre,
  • 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,

Net Contents

20 x 4.3g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper tablet 4.3g
Energy 930kj/209kcal40kj/9kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 21g0.9g
of which sugars 1.6g0.1g
Fibre 4.4g0.2g
Protein 0.0g0.0g
Salt 8.0g0.3g
Calcium 2267mg102mg
Magnesium 180mg8.1mg
Potassium 1444mg65mg
Vitamins & Minerals--

